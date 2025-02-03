Aphrodisiac chocolates: Lovehoney's first-ever chocs become instant bestseller

Leading UK sex & relationships expert and Lovehoney ambassador, Annabelle Knight

Lovehoney launches its first-ever aphrodisiac chocolates.

The UK’s leading sexual wellness expert, Lovehoney, is turning up the heat with the launch of its first-ever aphrodisiac chocolates.

Just launched, the new chocolates have been created in collaboration with artisan chocolatier, Playmate.

Combining the art of indulgence with the science of desire, the under £30 present idea includes three mouthwatering flavours - all of which are exclusive to Lovehoney. A rising food trend of 2025, ‘hot honey’ is one of the three flavours, adding some extra spice to the occasion. For those looking for something fruity, Black Raspberry is an ideal option. There’s also Madagascan vanilla for anyone who likes a creamier affair.

Quickly becoming an irresistible bestseller during the week of launch, demand is high for the sweet treat – so be sure to act fast and place your order to avoid disappointment this Valentine’s.

Leading UK sex & relationship expert and Lovehoney ambassador, Annabelle Knight, says: “Chocolates and Valentine’s Day go hand-in-hand, but the Lovehoney by Playmate Aphrodisiac Chocolates take the gift idea up a notch. The heart-shaped confectionery not only makes the perfect present for your partner, but they make an ideal post-dinner date- night treat.”

Annabelle adds: “Designed to promote sexual desire and support physical and mental performance, aphrodisiac chocolates are perfect for creating build up to intimate moments and Valentine’s day is the perfect occasion to experiment. Whether enjoyed as a romantic gift or a treat to share, they’re the perfect way to set the mood this February.”

Where to Find Them - https://www.lovehoney.co.uk/lubes-essentials/sexy-gifts-games/sexy-chocolate-sweets/p/lovehoney-by-playmate-aphrodisiac-chocolates-x3-100g/87544.html