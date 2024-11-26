Are these the biggest Black Friday savings on fragrance?

Black Friday deals at Perfume Direct

From Black Friday 29th November to midnight Cyber Monday 2nd December, as well as its discounted prices, the online-only retailer is offering an extra £5, £12 and £15 off top brands!

PerfumeDirect.com is acclaimed for its unbeatable discounts AND the extra savings and benefits it offers – from its Rewards Club to Free Delivery on orders over £50, 8% Off for students and young people, and 10% Off if you download the app.

Here’s what customers can enjoy on popular products over £50.

· For Black Friday weekend, Perfume Direct is offering tiered discounts with an extra £5 off when customers spend £55, £12 off for those who spend £110, and £30 off purchases of over £200.

· Or for new customers who download the app, save 10% on first-time purchases with code APP10.

· And it is offering double loyalty points in its Reward Club to save on other purchases.

EXAMPLES:

Thierry Mugler Alien EDP 60ml, £77.99. Best discount is with 10% Off with app download discount making it £70.20 (including Free Delivery) Or get it for £72.99 in the Black Friday offer. Plus earn more than 130 loyalty points which gives £5 off future purchases.

Tom Ford Black Orchid Unisex EDP 100ml, £112.99. Best discount is with £12 Off in the Black Friday offer making it £100.99 (including free delivery) Plus earn more than 188 loyalty points which gives £5 off future purchases.

Tom Ford White Suede EDP 50ml, £173.99. Best discount is with 10% Off with app discount making it £156.60 (including Free Delivery) Or get it for £161.99 in the Black Friday offer. Plus earn more than 288 loyalty points which gives £10 off future purchases.

YSL La Nuit D’Homme Gift Set 100ml, £87.99. Best discount is with 10% Off with app discount making it £79.19 (including free delivery) Or get it for £82.99 in the Black Friday offer.Plus earn more than 146 loyalty points which gives £5 off future purchases.

Creed Aventus 50ml, £208.99. Best discount is with 10% Off with app discount £188.10 (including Free Delivery) Or get it for £193.99 in the Black Friday offer.Plus earn more than 348 loyalty points which gives £15 off future purchases.

Stand-out offers under £40 for deal hunters this Black Friday include:

68% OFF* Agent Provocateur 200ml, just £31.99. (+10% Off with first time purchase app discount)

67% OFF* Moschino Pink Bouquet 100ml, just £25.99. (+10% Off with first time purchase app discount)

65% OFF* Vera Wang for Women 100ml, £28.99. (+10% Off with first time purchase app discount)

*discount on the RRP shown on website

68% OFF* Hugo Boss Reversed 75ml, £21.99. (+10% Off with first time purchase app discount)

40% OFF* Jimmy Choo Man Intense 50 ml, £33.99. (+10% Off with first time purchase app discount)

34% OFF* Montblanc Explorer 60ml, £39.99. (+10% Off with first time purchase app discount)

How to get MORE discount on PerfumeDirect.com fragrances and Gift Sets

· To get the best discount use the website’s Offers tab and ‘Shop by % Off’

· To get an extra 10% Off download and shop via its app

· Sign up to the Rewards Club – offering double loyalty points for members this Black Friday.

Perfumedirect.com is one of the UK’s largest and most highly regarded fragrance specialists with 100s of top brand and popular products online. With discounts of up to 80% of the RRP on bestselling brands like Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Issey Miyake, Tom Ford and Gucci, and exclusive curated gift sets perfect for festive gifting, shoppers can find the ideal presents at unbeatable prices.

Perfume Direct also offers a loyalty program called the Rewards Club, which gives members 1 point for every £1 spent every time they shop.

Shoppers can earn extra points by signing up (40 points), writing a product review (15 points), adding a photo (20 points) or video (25 points), and following Perfume Direct on social media (10 points per channel), as well as receiving free bonus points on birthdays.

Points can then be redeemed on future purchases as follows:

· 100 points = £5 off voucher

· 200 points = £10 off voucher

· 400 points = access to order a free product

For more information about Black Friday deals, Christmas gifting ideas, and the loyalty scheme, visit www.perfumedirect.com.