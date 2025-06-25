art’otel cares for your hair across Europe, announcing Global Partnership, Styling Channel and Roadshow with KEVIN.MURPHY

art'otel

Good hair days have arrived at art'otel as the brand announces new partnership with luxury hair styling brand, KEVIN.MURPHY. You'll find Kevin Murphy's REPAIR.ME hotel collection throughout all art'otel locations - from public spaces to rooms and suites. Whilst guests staying in our London, Amsterdam and Rome properties, can take their styling journey one step further, with bespoke in-room styling channels, plus immersive experiences this summer. All made possible by guest essentials provider VANITY GROUP.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A key pillar to the partnership is the recently launched art’otel x KEVIN.MURPHY Styling Channel. Designed to deliver enviable locks and fashion-forward styles, guests will become session stylists of their own with step-by-step guides created by the leading haircare and styling brand available via their in-room TV, Wonderpass app or across art’otel websites.

The styling channel, filmed on location at five-star art’otel Battersea Power Station, and available at art’otel Amsterdam, art’otel London Battersea Power Station, art’otel London Hoxton and art’otel Rome Piazza Sallustio, features five bespoke styling guides. The styles include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KILLER.TWIRLS – a curl enhancing style for wavy, curly, and coily hair types

ROUGH.RIDER – a style that incorporates texture and volume in shorter hair

FREE.HOLD – for a glossy, natural looking style

POWDER.PUFF – a volumizing style with movement

EVER.SMOOTH – your guide to the perfect, smooth blow dry

The exceptional haircare doesn’t stop there. A Styling Roadshow planned to tour Europe in celebration of the latest art’otel opening: five-star art’otel Rome Piazza Sallustio kicks off this Summer. On select dates in July, locals and guests of art’otel’s flagship hotels in Rome, London and Amsterdam will have the opportunity to experience a pro-styling session with KEVIN.MURPHY hair stylists. Whilst the styling sessions will be complimentary, there will be an option to donate what you can to the Little Princess Trust – a charity that provides wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair to cancer. Keep an eye on @artotel socials for exact dates. As Fashion Week descends on key European cities later this year, stay tuned for further pop-ups from this exciting partnership.

Lastly, a brand wide creative competition “Dream and Colour” will soon be launched, calling all budding artists, guests and followers to design a unique art pattern that could become the next art’otel signature tote bag design used across all art'otel locations. Keep an eye on @artotel socials for the latest updates.

art’otel welcomes guests to the unexpected with a curated hotel experience that celebrates the finer pleasures of life – food, art, culture, and design. Like art’otel, KEVIN.MURPHY is rooted in exceptional design. Founded by Kevin Murphy, a prolific session stylist who regularly collaborates with fashion’s most progressive and renowned creatives. KEVIN.MURPHY’s contemporary and design led products house exceptionally crafted haircare inspired by efficacious and natural skincare ingredients. KEVIN.MURPHY has partnered with art’otel for over 2 years with the REPAIR.ME hotel collection found in every bathroom.

Laurence Markham, PPHE’s Vice President Lifestyle Brands overseeing art’otel has said of the partnership: “We are so excited to partner with KEVIN.MURPHY, a bold and creative brand that equally values the power of creativity. Together, we can provide an inspirational guest experience that transcends the bathrooms for exciting moments throughout every art’otel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicolas Krafft, General Manager of EMEA for KEVIN.MURPHY, added: “Partnering with art’otel introduces guests to our unique approach to haircare and styling. We look forward to expanding our partnership with bespoke activations that tell the story of KEVIN.MURPHY and gives art’otel guests unique access into our world.”

Paul Tsalikis, Chairman and Founder of VANITY GROUP said: “KEVIN.MURPHY and art’otel are a match made in heaven. Both brands are renowned for pushing creative boundaries in their field. I’m excited to see how this partnership grows.”

For further information: www.artotel.com/kevin-murphy