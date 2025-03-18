Award-winning restaurant Banana Tree to give away 100 portions of free sweetcorn fritters in every restaurant to celebrate their iconic dish

Sweetcorn Fritters by Banana Tree

Banana Tree, the award-winning Southeast Asian restaurant renowned for its bold, authentic flavours, is celebrating one of its most beloved dishes by giving away 100 portions per restaurant of Sweetcorn Fritters for free on Friday, March 21.

Usually priced at £6.75, these golden, crispy fritters have been a menu favourite for years, paying homage to the vibrant street food markets of Southeast Asia.

Crafted by Head Chef Magda, they offer the perfect balance of crispness on the outside and tender sweetness on the inside, making them an irresistible bite for both new and returning guests.

To claim a free portion, guests simply need to follow Banana Tree on social media and share a special post that will be released on the morning of the giveaway.

Once in-restaurant, they can show the host their shared post to receive a voucher that grants them a free serving of Sweetcorn Fritters.

Whether enjoyed dining in or as a takeaway treat, this one-day-only event promises to bring the bold flavours of Banana Tree to even more fans.

Tom Patrick, Marketing Director at Banana Tree, said: “Our Sweetcorn Fritters are a true icon of our menu, deeply rooted in the street food traditions of Malaysia and perfected in our kitchens by Head Chef Magda. They’re crispy, flavourful, and packed with history. This giveaway is our way of celebrating what makes them so special and inviting even more people to experience the taste of Southeast Asia with us.”

Banana Tree has built a loyal following for its flavour-packed dishes, with its famous Pad Thai and crispy Katsu Curry standing out as firm favourites. The restaurant is known for capturing the essence of Southeast Asian street food, serving up fragrant curries, wok-tossed noodles, and sizzling stir-fries, all crafted with authentic ingredients and bold spices.

With 21 locations across London, the South East, Salford, and the West Midlands, Banana Tree has grown from a single restaurant in Maida Vale into a beloved institution, known for its dedication to high-quality, flavour-packed Southeast Asian cuisine.

For full terms & conditions, visit: www.bananatree.co.uk.