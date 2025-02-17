Baby Shower Boom: TK Maxx reveals Brits spending big on pre-birth celebrations despite cost-cutting trends

Baby clothes are the most popular gifting choice

As households across the UK face rising living costs, one area where Brits are still splurging is pre-birth celebrations.

Events, including baby showers, gender reveals, and other pre-birth festivities, have seen a remarkable surge in popularity, carving out their own significant place alongside birthdays, weddings, and holidays. Social media platforms like TikTok are driving this trend, with the hashtag #babyshower gaining over 1.3 million UK videos. Meanwhile, the hashtag #genderreveal has exploded to 14.1 billion views, reflecting a growing global enthusiasm for sharing these unforgettable moments online. To explore this trend further, TK Maxx surveyed over 2,000 people to understand how Brits feel about pre-birth celebrations.

The rise of baby celebrations

Our survey shows millennials lead attendance at celebrations such as pregnancy reveals (29%), gender reveals (33%), and mother’s blessings (25%). In contrast, participation declines among those over 55, with only 15% attending baby showers and even fewer joining pregnancy (5%) and gender reveals (6%).

People are attending baby showers the most of any pre-birth celebration

Regionally, residents of Brighton are the most likely to attend baby showers (35%), while those in Belfast and Liverpool are more inclined to attend pregnancy reveals (20%). As these celebrations continue to rise in popularity, younger generations are reshaping traditional milestones, with a sense of excitement and engagement in sharing these significant moments.

Spending on celebrations

When it comes to spending, many are splurging on pre-birth celebrations, with gender reveal parties averaging a hefty £2,573, and baby showers typically costing around £1,994. Similarly, the average spend is £102.91 on pre-birth gifts, rising to an impressive £147.66 in Greater London. In terms of gift selection, baby clothes are the most popular choice (58%), followed by essentials such as nappies and bottles (45%), toys (36%), and gift cards (33%). The growing popularity of these celebrations is also reflected in search trends. In the past five years, searches for ‘baby shower gift ideas’ have surged by 40%, while those for ‘gender reveal gift ideas’ have doubled, increasing by 100%. However, alongside this growing demand, the cost of related products, such as nappies, has seen a notable rise. Some leading nappy brands have experienced a staggering 30% price hike since the beginning of 2023.

Other types of pre-birth parties

Baby showers

Beyond traditional baby showers, younger generations are embracing a variety of unique and meaningful pre-birth celebrations.

Pregnancy reveals, where couples announce the news of their pregnancy in dramatic or heartwarming ways, have been attended by 14% of respondents.

Gender reveals have also gained significant popularity, with 17% of people having attended one. These parties, where the baby's gender is revealed through fun activities or games, have become a popular way to share the surprise and build excitement with loved ones.

Lastly, 12% have attended a Mother’s Blessing or Blessingway, where friends and family come together to offer blessings and words of support.

The baby shower boom is here to stay

From baby showers to gender reveals, pre-birth celebrations are on the rise – and they’re not just for first-time parents. In fact, over a third (35%) of parents with multiple children said they organised celebrations for each child, while 15% regretted not celebrating their firstborn and made up for it with subsequent children. As the UK embraces these traditions more than ever, it's clear these celebrations are here to stay. As Brits find creative ways to mark life’s milestones, TK Maxx remains committed to providing quality, affordable gift options for every occasion.

The baby shower boom is just beginning—and we're excited to be along for the ride, offering the perfect gift for every pre-birth celebration, from baby clothes to nursery items and much more.