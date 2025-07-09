Barbie launches their first doll with Type 1 Diabetes

Model Lila Moss with her one of a kind Barbie doll.

The first Barbie Doll with Type 1 Diabetes has been officially released, with the aim for children with diabetes to see themselves in their toys.

Barbie has partnered with Breakthrough T1D, the leading Type 1 Diabetes charity, to design the new doll to truly represent the community.

The doll has a Continuous Glucose Monitor (CGM) on her arm to help manage blood-sugar levels, an insulin pump on her leg, a blue polka dot dress, which are nods to the diabetes awareness community, and a purse for snacks.

The first barbie doll (Left) next to the one of a kind Lia Moss doll.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the pancreas to make very little insulin or none at all, leading to dependence on insulin therapy and the risk of short and or long-term complications.

Aaron J. Kowalski, CEO of Breakthrough T1D, said: “We were thrilled when Barbie approached us to collaborate on the development of the Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes,

“It’s an honour to work with a brand that shares our commitment to showing children that a life with type 1 diabetes can be full, vibrant, and empowering.”

To mark the launch, supermodel and diabetes advocate Lila Moss has been honoured with her own original barbie doll in her image.

Lila Moss said: “I am proud to use my platform to educate around type 1 diabetes and show that being different is cool.

“To be able to now see Barbie dolls with T1D, and to receive a Barbie doll that visibly looks like me even wearing her patches, is both surreal and special.”

This is the latest addition to the Barbie Fashionistas line, which features over 175 looks across various skin tones, body types, and disabilities. In recent years, Barbie dolls with disabilities such as Down syndrome, hearing aids, prosthetic limbs, and vitiligo have all been released.

The Barbie doll with T1D will be available on will be available on Mattel Shop and retailers nationwide for £13.99