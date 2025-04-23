Bathe in Nôsa’s Limited Edition Carbon Bath, for £2,999

Nôsa’s Limited-Edition Senna Carbon Bath

Introducing the limited-edition Senna Freestanding Carbon Fibre Bath from Nôsa, a bold statement piece engineered for modern living and elegance.

Inspired by sleek European aesthetics and powered by cutting-edge materials, the Senna bath is crafted from solid forged carbon fibre—the same high-performance material found in Formula One supercars and private jets. Lightweight, ultra-durable, and undeniably striking, this bath redefines contemporary bathroom luxury.

Limited Edition

This year, Nôsa’s design team set out to redefine excellence—through rare, prestige-led pieces that embody innovation and distinction. The result: a statement bath unlike any other.

Crafted in limited numbers, the Nôsa Carbon Bath offers an extraordinary bathing experience, reserved for the few.

Designed for the Modern Home

If you’re renovating your bathroom, forget clunky cast iron tubs. The Senna bath delivers a sleek contemporary design, with a fraction of the weight, making installation simple—even in London’s high-rise apartments, older properties and penthouses.

Its superior strength-to-weight ratio combines with a naturally heat-retentive structure, keeping your water warmer for longer, perfect for a restorative night after a long day at work.

Whether you're upgrading your home in Shoreditch or fitting out an investment, the Senna adds an edge of sophistication that speaks volumes. It’s a bath that looks as powerful as it feels.

Finishing Touches, Precision Engineering Meets Sculptural Style

With its bold architectural form and seamless functionality, the Faro Floorstanding Bath Shower Mixer is a fixture that brings instant sophistication to your bathing space—whether you’re working with high or low water pressure.

This floorstanding design commands attention, adding a freestanding sculptural element to your setup that pairs effortlessly with statement baths like the Senna. Equipped with a Neoperl aerator, the Faro ensures a controlled, splash-free stream that elevates the ritual of bathing, while the CITEC ceramic cartridge and valve system offers pinpoint precision and long-term reliability—eliminating annoying drips and leaks.

A Smart Investment in Today’s Market

In a competitive London property market where first impressions count, an upgraded bathroom can make all the difference. A high-spec, design-led bathroom isn’t just a luxury—it’s a smart investment that consistently ranks among the top home improvements to boost resale potential.

Potential buyers and tenants are increasingly drawn to homes that offer standout features and spa-like spaces, and a statement piece like the Senna bath adds both visual impact and tangible value helping to future-proof highly desirable properties.

Bespoke Luxury, Tailored to You

Luxury shouldn’t be off-the-shelf. That’s why Nôsa offers bespoke design services to turn your bathroom into a personal sanctuary—whether you’re going for a full redesign, a premium refresh, or preparing a property for resale.

Working with homeowners, architects, interior designers and developers, Nôsa brings visions to life with precision and style.

The result? A bathroom that makes a lasting impression.