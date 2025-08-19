Beauty expert shares advice for long-lasting perfume in the warm weather

User (UGC) Submitted

There’s no better confidence boost than getting complimented on your lingering fragrance, but with the heat of summer in full swing and a heatwave taking over the UK, keeping your signature scent intact during the heat can be a real challenge. Mastering the art of long-lasting perfume is the key to staying fresh and feeling fabulous all day long.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In light of this, beauty expert Roxana Diaconu, Founder and CEO of Roxana Aesthetics Clinic, has put together top tips on how to get the most out of your fragrances during the peak of summer, to allow you to smell gorgeous all day long.

Why you should put your perfume in the fridge

You should be cautious in deciding where you store your perfumes, as many factors can cause the scent to change purely based on whether they are sitting in direct sunlight and how humid the area is. Putting your perfume in the fridge is a great way to keep your fragrances at a cool temperature, therefore maintaining the aroma within the scent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also works as a great way to enhance any fresh notes that may be in your perfume, such as lemon, mint, and bergamot. If putting your fragrances in the fridge might be a step too far for you, you should still make sure to store your perfumes in a cool and dry place such as a drawer or cupboard in a cooler room.

Top tip: Although your perfumes may look pretty on display, you may also be damaging the surfaces on which they are stored if any are known to leak or are easily knocked over. Check over your bottles and see if there have been any signs of leakage; if so, it might be worth changing around their home.

Stop perfume from evaporating with petroleum jelly

If you want to try something physical to aid your perfume in lasting longer, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly (such as Vaseline) to your skin before applying the fragrance. The jelly will lock in the scent and help it to last all day, especially if applied to pulse points.

The petroleum jelly creates a barrier that helps trap the scent, preventing it from evaporating quickly. As a result, your fragrance will stay noticeable for a much longer time than if you applied it to dry skin. This simple trick is especially useful if you want your scent to last all day without needing to reapply.

Spray your hair

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Use specific hair mists and scents to accompany your everyday scents. Your hair is known to hold scent extremely well, which is why so many beautifully scented hair products are on the market. To apply hair perfume or mists, it is best to flip your head over and spritz an even coating of the scent onto your hair throughout the lengths and leave it for a few seconds to dry.

Top tip: Try spraying your hairbrush with your perfume and running it through dry hair. Avoid directly applying perfume to your hair, as the alcohol in the fragrance can cause damage to the hair.

The scent spots you might be missing

By restricting your application to spraying the neck and wrists, you neglect many other areas that may hold your fragrances better throughout the day. Try spritzing other body parts, such as your belly button, back of the knees and elbows, as these areas tend to get less sunlight and effectively sweat less. The heat can cause your perfume to evaporate quicker than when applied on cooler days, so try experimenting with applying it to different areas of the skin that are not exposed to sunlight.

Layer it up

You can maximise your scent in many ways when performing your everyday body care routine. Try opting for fragranced shower gels and body creams to start off the layers, then apply your perfume and other body mists you love to top off your scent for the day. If your deodorant is part of your specific smell, you can layer these up by applying roll-on and topping off with an aerosol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top tip: If you are attending a special event such as a wedding or prom, make sure you have a mini-sized perfume or spray that you can take in your bag to top up throughout the evening.

Match your body lotion to your perfume

Many fragrances on the market are sold alongside lotions, hand creams and shower gels in the same scent; these are a great way of maintaining the aroma throughout the day. If you apply the perfume in the morning, try taking a hand cream or lotion that is in the same scent in your bag to use during the day too. This will save you money as you won’t need to keep re-applying the perfume, saving you the product. Instead, you can repurchase the lotions and extras which the fragrance comes in, which are typically cheaper than the actual perfumes.