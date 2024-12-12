Beavertown unveils 2024 festive collection featuring baubles and skull slippers
This Christmas, Beavertown is turning up the Christmas spirit with a festive gift collection that adds a twist to tradition. Think quirky tree baubles, cosy slippers, and playful Secret Santa bundles — perfect for every type of beer fan, from aficionados to casual pint-lovers.
Say goodbye to the same-old holiday gifts and embrace Beavertown’s 2024 line-up, crafted to light up your season in style. Prices start from as little as £15.00.
Let's be honest — your Christmas tree could do with more skulls and rockets. Our bauble set sorts that right out. Because who said Christmas decorations had to be ordinary?
Want warm toes and a cool vibe? These black, fluffy slippers with a skull design are the ultimate winter win. Comfy, cosy, and just edgy enough to claim the title of coolest in the family.