Beavertown unveils 2024 festive collection featuring baubles and skull slippers

By Aggy Kazlauskas
Contributor
12th Dec 2024, 10:30am
Beavertown’s launches 2024 festive collection which includes edgy gifts for beer lovers.

This Christmas, Beavertown is turning up the Christmas spirit with a festive gift collection that adds a twist to tradition. Think quirky tree baubles, cosy slippers, and playful Secret Santa bundles — perfect for every type of beer fan, from aficionados to casual pint-lovers.

Say goodbye to the same-old holiday gifts and embrace Beavertown’s 2024 line-up, crafted to light up your season in style. Prices start from as little as £15.00.

Beavertown Icons Xmas Bauble Set - £30.00.

Let's be honest — your Christmas tree could do with more skulls and rockets. Our bauble set sorts that right out. Because who said Christmas decorations had to be ordinary?

Fluffy skull slippers in black/white - £15.00.

Want warm toes and a cool vibe? These black, fluffy slippers with a skull design are the ultimate winter win. Comfy, cosy, and just edgy enough to claim the title of coolest in the family.

