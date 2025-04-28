Beckham rides into the sunset in new Pepsi ad urging fans to 'live unapologetically'

The campaign is running across Pepsi’s global channels including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

David Beckham has reunited with Pepsi for a new advertising campaign celebrating the idea of following what you love — whatever it may be.

The former England footballer fronts the latest chapter of Pepsi’s 'Thirsty For More' platform, which champions the mindset of pursuing passions "unapologetically".

In the ad, Beckham rides a motorbike into the sunset, as others are shown gaming, dancing at gigs, singing karaoke and taking spontaneous road trips.

It ends with Beckham delivering the campaign's central message: "If you love it, it's never a waste."

He said: "It’s always great working with Pepsi – we’ve been making campaigns together for well over 20 years now and have produced a lot of great work in that time.

"I enjoyed shooting this latest campaign and I'm excited for what's to come."

Beckham has a long history with Pepsi, having starred in some of the brand’s most famous ads including 2002’s "Sumo" and 2004’s "Football Warriors."

Pepsi said this new launch is just the beginning, with further activity expected later this year.

The campaign is running across Pepsi’s global channels including TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Cathy Graham Kidd, Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing at PepsiCo, added: "David Beckham is a true icon, and his way of living reflects what this campaign is all about. 'Thirsty For More' is about tuning into what makes you feel alive—however big or small—and enjoying it, unapologetically."

Beckham’s commercial deals, including with brands like Pepsi, have reportedly earned him tens of millions over the years — cementing his status as one of sport’s biggest brand ambassadors.