Best value beauty advent calendars in the UK revealed

By Frankie Edwards
Contributor
17th Sep 2024, 9:23pm
The countdown to Christmas is on, with just 100 days to do and new research has revealed the ten best-value beauty advent calendars to count down the big day.

Chocolate advent calendars are great, but for beauty lovers and make-up fanatics, many brands have released their own beauty advent calendars to countdown to the big day.

From luxurious brands such as Harrods, Liberty and John Lewis to more affordable brands like Revolution and ASOS, each calendar is filled to the brim with make-up, hair care and skin care, but which advent calendar gets you the best bang for your buck?

Analysis from Stocklytics revealed that with a huge saving of £1350 Harrods 2024 calendar takes the top spot, complete with 25 products from Augustinus Bader, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford and many more, the calendar costs £250. In second is Liberty’s 28-piece advent calendar, costing £260, which will give you savings of £1037.75.

With 40 treats inside, Cult Beauty has the biggest calendar and the third-value option. Costing £235, with products from Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, Sol de Janeiro and Elemis, you will save £886.95.

In fourth is John Lewis’s 25-piece calendar costing £195 with products from Philip Kingsley, The Ordinary, Neom and L’Occitane which will give you savings of £885.98.

Best value advent beauty calendars according to total savings:

  1. Harrods

  2. Liberty

  3. Cult Beauty

  4. John Lewis

  5. Next

  6. ASOS

  7. Look Fantastic

  8. Beauty Bay

  9. Charlotte Tilbury

  10. Revolution

Brand; Total cost; No of products; Combined price of products if bought individually; Average price per item; Total savings

Harrods; £250; 25; 1600; 72; 1350

Liberty; £260; 28; 1297.75; 9.28; 1037.75

Cult Beauty; £235; 40; 1121.95; 5.87; 886.95

John Lewis; £195; 25; 1080.98; 7.8; 885.98

Next; £170; 26; 770.7; 6.53; 600.7

ASOS; £95; 26; 565.39; 3.65; 470.39

Look Fantastic; £100; 27; 565.9; 3.7; 465.9

Beauty Bay; £100; 25; 345; 4; 245

Charlotte Tilbury; £170; 12; 409; 14.16; 239

Revolution; £48; 24; 100.25; 2; 52.25

