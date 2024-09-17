Best value beauty advent calendars in the UK revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The countdown to Christmas is on, with just 100 days to do and new research has revealed the ten best-value beauty advent calendars to count down the big day.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chocolate advent calendars are great, but for beauty lovers and make-up fanatics, many brands have released their own beauty advent calendars to countdown to the big day.

From luxurious brands such as Harrods, Liberty and John Lewis to more affordable brands like Revolution and ASOS, each calendar is filled to the brim with make-up, hair care and skin care, but which advent calendar gets you the best bang for your buck?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Analysis from Stocklytics revealed that with a huge saving of £1350 Harrods 2024 calendar takes the top spot, complete with 25 products from Augustinus Bader, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, Tom Ford and many more, the calendar costs £250. In second is Liberty’s 28-piece advent calendar, costing £260, which will give you savings of £1037.75.

With 40 treats inside, Cult Beauty has the biggest calendar and the third-value option. Costing £235, with products from Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, Sol de Janeiro and Elemis, you will save £886.95.

In fourth is John Lewis’s 25-piece calendar costing £195 with products from Philip Kingsley, The Ordinary, Neom and L’Occitane which will give you savings of £885.98.

Best value advent beauty calendars according to total savings:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harrods Liberty Cult Beauty John Lewis Next ASOS Look Fantastic Beauty Bay Charlotte Tilbury Revolution

Brand; Total cost; No of products; Combined price of products if bought individually; Average price per item; Total savings

Harrods; £250; 25; 1600; 72; 1350

Liberty; £260; 28; 1297.75; 9.28; 1037.75

Cult Beauty; £235; 40; 1121.95; 5.87; 886.95

John Lewis; £195; 25; 1080.98; 7.8; 885.98

Next; £170; 26; 770.7; 6.53; 600.7

ASOS; £95; 26; 565.39; 3.65; 470.39

Look Fantastic; £100; 27; 565.9; 3.7; 465.9

Beauty Bay; £100; 25; 345; 4; 245

Charlotte Tilbury; £170; 12; 409; 14.16; 239

Revolution; £48; 24; 100.25; 2; 52.25