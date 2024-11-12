Black Friday hacks Brits are missing in hunt for deals

Brits are going to extraordinary lengths to bag a bargain as new research reveals shoppers caught up in the Black Friday frenzy are missing essential hacks to make big savings on holiday deals.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by HONOR, found 62% admitted they can’t resist a good bargain, with 1 in 5 excited for Black Friday. This excitement has led to creative strategies, such as using multiple email addresses to maximize discount codes and new customer offers.

Remarkably, half of the deal hunters admitted to having three or more email addresses just for snagging deals, spending nearly three hours on average browsing across five or more tabs during Black Friday.

While 36% of savvy shoppers have made purchases during Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, only 1 in 4 plan their buys in advance, and a quarter use price comparison sites to ensure they get the best deals.

However, many shoppers are missing key tricks. Less than 10% have set up accounts with major retailers beforehand, a sure-fire way to streamline the checkout process when deals go live.

Only 15% stay up until midnight to grab early discounts, a strategy that helps avoid missing out on popular items that sell out quickly.

It's crucial to ensure your tech is ready for the November rush. Nearly 1 in 3 reported device crashes while hunting for deals, with 28% feeling overwhelmed by the sheer volume of offers, and 1 in 5 frustrated slow devices.

“Shoppers are feeling the strain of deals hunting, with an overwhelming number of discounts and retailers taking up an unnecessary amount of time and patience. When it comes to finding the best deals during Black Friday, preparation and the right tech are key” said Tony Ran, CEO, HONOR Europe. “At HONOR, we understand the thrill of finding a bargain and the challenges that come with it. That's why we're committed to empowering shoppers with innovative technology like the HONOR Magic V3, designed to enhance your shopping experience with its multi-tasking capabilities and reliable performance.”

For those navigating multiple devices and tabs, the HONOR Magic V3 offers a smarter solution this Black Friday. Its large, foldable display allows simultaneous viewing of multiple apps and browser tabs for real-time price comparisons.

Deal hunting is made even easier with Magic Portal, HONOR’s AI-powered function which anticipates shopper needs as it understands and comprehends user intentions. It can detect when you’re scouring the web to find the best Black Friday discounts, providing quick access to multiple apps and retail sites for easy discount searching.

See a product you like while scrolling Instagram, and want to check for deals? Simply drag the image to the side of the screen and Magic Portal’s intent-based UI has learned your preferences and directs you to the shopping apps you frequently use.

And with HONOR’s industry-leading carbon silicon battery, the Magic V3 ensures you won’t run out of power just as you’re about to make a purchase.

The survey also revealed significant lifestyle changes people are willing to make to save for major Black Friday purchases: 45% would stop eating out, 44% would cut out takeaways, 35% would forego their coffee-shop habit, and nearly a quarter would reduce subscriptions to curb spending.

