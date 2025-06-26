Boots and L’Oréal Groupe roll out free walk-in skin consultations

L’Oréal Groupe has partnered with consultant dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall to launch a dermatology training programme aimed at changing how skin advice is delivered on the UK high street.

Designed to mirror the French pharmacy skincare model (where expert skin advice is built into pharmacy visits), the initiative gives community pharmacists dermatologist-led training in identifying and advising on common skin conditions—from acne and eczema to rosacea, pigmentation and even melanoma. Boots is the first UK retailer to implement the programme, with trained pharmacists now in 200 stores nationwide (and more to follow),offering walk-in consultations with no appointment needed. NHS wait times rising: In a country where one in four GP consultations are for skin-related issues and dermatology wait times now reaching 18 weeks, the launch couldn’t be more timely given the need for earlier, faster access to expert advice is critical. The initiative gives pharmacists access to dermatologist-led skincare training—empowering them to play a larger role in front-line care for skin. For consumers, it will mean that they can walk-in and get advice, a dermatology assessment for common skin conditions, and product recommendations. Backed by L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty’s expertise, the training covers skin pathology, ingredient science and condition-specific support, helping pharmacists confidently advise on targeted treatments and products. Dr Justine Hextall, a consultant dermatologist, has consulted on the ranges and services, which are aimed at people who can’t afford a dermatologist or can’t find one with availability. Dr Justine Hextall, Consultant Dermatologist, said: "The training I developed for Boots in collaboration with L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty gives pharmacists the ability to advise on and treat the most common skin conditions. We know that the numbers of people suffering from common skin conditions is rising and, for those affected, it can have a huge impact – from uncomfortable, itchy skin to loss of confidence. Pharmacists are already highly trained healthcare professionals, and this training allows them to get a deeper understanding of the skin." “We’ve been teaching lots about acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, keratosis pilaris, rosacea and hyperpigmentation. You know, the things that people very frequently present with, as well as melanoma and scalp health, so you will really get that dermatologist-led advice. We are very much teaching about ingredients so pharms are giving advice about the advantages of things like salicylic acid for acne or ceramides for the skin barrier. “We know that the number of people suffering from common skin conditions is rising and, for those affected, it can have a huge impact – from uncomfortable, itchy skin to loss of confidence.” Demand for support for skin concerns continues to rise: