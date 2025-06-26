Boots and L’Oréal Groupe roll out free walk-in skin consultations
Designed to mirror the French pharmacy skincare model (where expert skin advice is built into pharmacy visits), the initiative gives community pharmacists dermatologist-led training in identifying and advising on common skin conditions—from acne and eczema to rosacea, pigmentation and even melanoma. Boots is the first UK retailer to implement the programme, with trained pharmacists now in 200 stores nationwide (and more to follow),offering walk-in consultations with no appointment needed. NHS wait times rising: In a country where one in four GP consultations are for skin-related issues and dermatology wait times now reaching 18 weeks, the launch couldn’t be more timely given the need for earlier, faster access to expert advice is critical. The initiative gives pharmacists access to dermatologist-led skincare training—empowering them to play a larger role in front-line care for skin. For consumers, it will mean that they can walk-in and get advice, a dermatology assessment for common skin conditions, and product recommendations. Backed by L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty’s expertise, the training covers skin pathology, ingredient science and condition-specific support, helping pharmacists confidently advise on targeted treatments and products. Dr Justine Hextall, a consultant dermatologist, has consulted on the ranges and services, which are aimed at people who can’t afford a dermatologist or can’t find one with availability. Dr Justine Hextall, Consultant Dermatologist, said: "The training I developed for Boots in collaboration with L’Oréal Dermatological Beauty gives pharmacists the ability to advise on and treat the most common skin conditions. We know that the numbers of people suffering from common skin conditions is rising and, for those affected, it can have a huge impact – from uncomfortable, itchy skin to loss of confidence. Pharmacists are already highly trained healthcare professionals, and this training allows them to get a deeper understanding of the skin." “We’ve been teaching lots about acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, keratosis pilaris, rosacea and hyperpigmentation. You know, the things that people very frequently present with, as well as melanoma and scalp health, so you will really get that dermatologist-led advice. We are very much teaching about ingredients so pharms are giving advice about the advantages of things like salicylic acid for acne or ceramides for the skin barrier. “We know that the number of people suffering from common skin conditions is rising and, for those affected, it can have a huge impact – from uncomfortable, itchy skin to loss of confidence.” Demand for support for skin concerns continues to rise:
- According to research from No7, almost all (97%) women in the UK say they have experienced at least one skin issue.
- The British Skin Foundation reports that almost two thirds (60%) of the population currently live or have lived with a skin condition in their lifetime.
- GPs receive two weeks of dermatology training at medical school and are not always equipped to answer skin concerns. Pharmacists get minimal skin training – often just one module in a four year undergraduate degree.
- One in four consultations with GPs in England and Wales are for skin [ and 60% of people have had some skin issue either previously or currently.
- The UK has one of the lowest derm to patient ratios in Europe (one dermatologist per 100,000 people, compared to France’s six to 100,000).
- Average wait time for a non-urgent appointment with a GP is 10 days.
- Current target for Dermatology appts through the NHS is an 18-week wait time.
It's a great unmet need according to Dr Justine Hextall, a consultant dermatologist, who developed the training in partnership with L'Oréal Groupe. See below for quotes. Early intervention and advice by trained pharmacists can address skin issues before they escalate, helping to ease pressure on NHS primary and secondary care services, freeing up GP time and allowing more effective resource allocation for complex and chronic conditions. Caroline O'Neill, UKI MD L'Oreal Dermatological Beauty, added: "Skin health is not a luxury—it's a fundamental part of wellbeing. At L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, we believe everyone should have access to expert-led advice and care, which is why we've developed dermatologist endorsed skin training with Consultant Dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall: a first-of-its-kind training programme to help equip Boots pharmacists with the knowledge and confidence to support their customers wanting to understand which are the right ingredients and products to support their mild skin concerns. With NHS wait times rising, we see this as a vital step to bring dermatologist-endorsed advice via expert pharmacists to the heart of the community."