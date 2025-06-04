Boundless membership now available to gift in time for end-of-term teacher presents

Boundless membership includes unlimited access to all nine WWT sites across the UK

Boundless – the membership club for public sector and civil service workers – has launched a new way to say thank you with the gift of year-round perks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time ever, family and friends can now purchase a Boundless or Boundless Plus membership as a gift – just in time for those end-of-term teacher presents.

Available as either a digital voucher (free) or physical gift box (£8.60 P&P), the new option makes it easy to treat someone special to a year of unforgettable experiences, big savings and exclusive benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone can purchase a Boundless gift membership, but the recipient must be eligible to join. Boundless membership is open to anyone currently working in a public sector or civil service role or retired from one. This includes those employed by civil service departments (even under private sector contracts), as well as public sector organisations such as the NHS, armed forces, emergency services, education, government agencies and local authorities.

Boundless membership provides unlimited access to Wakehurst in West Sussex (pictured) and Kew Gardens

Buyers can choose whether to send the gift by email or post, either directly to the recipient or to themselves to gift in person.

A £40 Boundless membership includes year-round perks such as:

Unlimited admission to Kew Gardens and Wakehurst

Unlimited admission to all nine Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT) centres across the UK

Discounts for days out with Kids Pass membership

Cinema savings of up to 37% via the Cinema Society

Discounts at thousands of restaurants via tastecard including Coffee Club

The £68 Boundless Plus membership adds even more value, with the addition of:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boundless membership is now available to gift

Unlimited access to Historic Royal Palaces, including the Tower of London and Hampton Court Palace

Unlimited access to all National Trust for Scotland places

Roadside Assist by Britannia Rescue breakdown cover

The Ramblers membership, including unlimited access to 50,000 Ramblers group walks.

Darren Milton at Boundless said: “We’re thrilled to launch Boundless gift memberships in time for the end of the school year. It’s the perfect way to say thank you to a teacher with something more meaningful than a bottle of wine – a full year of unforgettable experiences and great-value days out.”

The physical gift box includes a premium pack featuring a branded box and sleeve, an introduction booklet, a membership activation card with QR code and a personalised voucher letter with the redemption code. The digital version includes the voucher letter by email, free of charge.

To purchase a Boundless gift membership, visit: www.boundless.co.uk/gift