Bricks and Wheels - New Hot Wheels cars made of bricks coming in 2025

Sports cars also feature including this Maserati

The toy company behind iconic brands such as Barbie, is now making bricks, kicking off with a series of Hot Wheels cars.

Global toy and family entertainment company Mattel, today announced the launch of the first-ever product collection under its new Mattel Brick Shop™ brand in collaboration with Hot Wheels®. Seven collectable building sets are available now for pre-sale at select retailers globally and will hit the shelves this summer.

Mattel Brick Shop offers fans a new way to build, customise and collect. Each set features accurate details and proportions, customisation options and includes real metal parts, allowing fans and collectors to recreate and personalise their favourite Hot Wheels vehicles. Sure to be popular with fans, every set also includes an exclusive 1:64th scale matching die-cast.

“Hot Wheels has fuelled the passion of car enthusiasts for generations, and with Mattel Brick Shop, we’re giving fans an entirely new way to engage with their favourite vehicles,” said Roberto Stanichi, executive vice president, Global Head of Vehicles and Building Sets at Mattel. “This Hot Wheels collection by Mattel Brick Shop delivers what car fans have been clamouring for: buildable vehicles that deliver true car authenticity. Our design team meticulously recreated these vehicles in brick form while preserving what made them great in the first place, including real metal parts and a matching exclusive die-cast, giving fans a new way to collect, build, and play.”

The Mercedes features 1600 pieces, some metal as well as an exclusive die-cast

Fans can build, customise and showcase high-performance racers and iconic classics with changeable wheels, decals and unique design elements, offering an exciting and creative experience for Hot Wheels collectors and building enthusiasts alike.

Orders are now open at Mattel Creations website with prices starting at £19.