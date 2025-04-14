Britain's favourite Easter egg revealed as Cadbury Mini Eggs with Creme Egg in second and Dairy Milk taking third place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cadbury Mini Eggs has been revealed as Britain’s favourite Easter egg, with more than one in five (21%) picking it as their top choice, according to research from discount voucher site MyVoucherCodes.*

Cadbury also took second and third spot, with 19% of people choosing Crème Egg and 17% opting for Dairy Milk.

The top 10 eggs for UK consumers in 2025 are revealed below:

- Easter Egg % 1 Cadbury Mini Eggs 21% 2 Cadbury Crème Egg 19% 3 Cadbury Daily Milk 17% 4 Lindt 16% 5 Cadbury Milk Chocolate Buttons 12% 6 Malteser 10% 7 Terry’s Chocolate Orange 10% 8 Cadbury Caramel 8% 9 Thornton 8% 10 Cadbury Wispa 7%

The survey also found that the average person is planning to spend £18.75 on Easter eggs in total this year, with those aged between 25 and 34 spending the most in total at £24.25. In terms of regional data, it’s Londoners who are the most generous, spending £25.62 each on eggs.

When looking at the greatest amount Brits are willing to spend per egg, it’s those aged 25 to 34 splashing the most cash, at £8.28, 24% more than the national average of £6.67.

Shopping expert Sarah-Jane Outten from MyVoucherCodes says, “These stats show that there is still a huge demand and appetite for Easter eggs and it’s interesting to see Cadbury top the charts for our most-loved top three. There is so much choice around these days that Easter is a wonderful time for all those chocoholics out there.

“It’s great to see people still want to buy eggs for their friends and family and I would always advise doing a bit of research beforehand to get a good deal. Supermarkets tend to have very good multi-buy offers for eggs and it’s always worth checking discount voucher websites to get a good deal.”

Here are five tips from Sarah-Jane to save money on buying Easter eggs this year:

Compare prices across different retailers - Easter egg prices can vary significantly from one store to another. It’s a good idea to compare prices online across multiple shops to find the best deals. Some retailers may even offer price matching or promotions that others don’t. Buy in bulk or multi-buy deals - If you’re planning to purchase several Easter eggs, look for bulk deals or multi-buy offers. Many stores will offer a discount when you buy more than one, so you can stock up for less. Use discount codes and vouchers - Check websites such as MyVoucherCodes for exclusive discount codes and vouchers for cheaper Easter eggs. You may find percentage-off deals, free delivery, and multi-buy discounts that can make a big difference to your total cost. Shop during sales events- Keep an eye on seasonal sales events such as Easter or end-of-season clearances. Many shops mark down their Easter products in the lead-up to the holiday, so shopping a little earlier can help you bag a bargain. Sign up for newsletters and loyalty schemes- Signing up for your favorite brand’s newsletter or loyalty schemes can provide access to early-bird offers and exclusive discounts. You may even receive special coupons or deals just for being a member.