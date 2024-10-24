Britain's worst interior disasters revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In celebration of the launch of the brand new home improvement app ‘ViSULiZR’, available now, the homeware and Interior experts at Terrys have surveyed the nation to uncover the most common interior design disasters.

Surprisingly, 69 percent of Brits admitted that when they look back at photos of their decor disasters, they can't help but cringe - with nearly half (48 percent) saying they have no idea how they ended up making the design decisions.

At the top of the worst interior disasters were avocado coloured bathrooms (44 percent), fluffy loo seat covers (38 percent) and leopard print rugs (34 percent).

Also on the list were salmon bathroom suites (32 percent), plastic flowers (32 percent) and “Live Laugh Love” signs.

Stuffed animals (30 percent), Artex walls (30 percent) and chintzy lace curtains (27 percent) also made the top 40 worst decorating decisions.

When asked what the worst era was for décor, the 1980s was the clear winner - with 50 percent of the vote, followed by the 1990s (16 percent) and 2000s (11 percent).

However, it’s clear Brits are still very interested in home decor - with 85 percent of us saying we enjoy interior design and 64 percent of us proactively keeping up with the trends

In fact we actually spend an average of 69 days a year wondering about how we can update our homes, spending an average of £1,508 on interiors every year - adding up over £2.9bn* a year across the country.

“This research shows how much we care about our homes - even if we sometimes make bad decisions,” says Paul McGuiness, CEO from Terrys, who commissioned the study. “The idea behind our new ViSULiZR app stems from years of customers making mistakes decorating their home! It has been designed using patented technology to help people make the right window dressing design decisions first time round. When using the app the consumer can simply choose patterns and colours, scan the room and visualise how a blind or curtains will look in reality. Giving people the flexibility and freedom to see a product in situ, at home - without the need for a potentially risky imagination!

“ViZUALiZR will help bring spaces to life with a huge range of fabrics for curtains and blinds to choose from. This simple real-time view will aid customers in ordering samples that work well in their windows and ensures a quick and smooth process from storeroom to installation.”

The research also revealed that we judge about other people’s interiors too, with 62 percent admitting that they look at the interior of their parent’s homes and cringe at their taste.

Half of us admit we change our opinions of people based on their interior design choices, with 63 percent even going so far as to tell family and friends that they hate their design choices.

Interestingly all of our errors might not matter as 89 percent of respondents believe that all interior trends will come round again in the long run.

BRITAIN’S TOP 40 WORST DECORATING DECISIONS

Avocado bathrooms - 44%

Fluffy loo seat cover - 38%

Leopard print rug - 34%

Salmon bathroom suite - 32%

Plastic flowers / plants - 32%

Live, Laugh, Love sign - 31%

Carpeted bathroom - 30%

Taxidermy - 30%

Artex walls - 30%

Artex ceilings - 29%

Chintzy lace curtains - 27%

Fluffy toilet and sink mat - 27%

Waterbed - 24%

Floral pattern carpet - 23%

Rugs with curling corners - 20%

Bright white sofa - 19%

Linoleum flooring - 18%

“Welcome” door mat - 18%

Net curtains - 18%

Tribal / African masks on walls - 17%

“Beware of the dog” sign - 17%

Character cushions i.e. Disney characters etc - 17%

Faux leather furniture - 16%

Floral wallpaper -16%

Loads of cushions on the bed - 15%

Curtains that drag on the floor - 15%

Short curtains - 4%

Crushed Velvet furniture - 14%

Stone cladding - 14%

Shag pile rug - 14%

Wooden loo seat - 14%

Rag rolled walls - 13%

Magnolia walls - 12%

Bamboo placemats -11%

An all grey colour palette - 11%

La-Z-Boy chairs - 11%

Themed duvet sets - 11%

Floral cushions and furniture -11%

Seasonal products like Christmas or Halloween - 10%

Brass taps - 9%

Terrys stocks a complete range of products - from designer blinds through to made to measure curtains - that will completely transform your home décor, giving you the freedom to experiment with endless possibilities to design, with a new opportunity to see how your choices look in real-time before you make a purchase, with the ViSULiZR app. Available to download now on Apple Vision Pro and Apple iOS.

