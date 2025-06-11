Brits are set to spend £10 more on Father’s Day than Mother’s Day this year

Best dad ever image

The average person planning on buying something for their father/stepdad will spend £54.06

Shoppers are set to splash out almost £10 more on Father’s Day this year than they did on Mother’s Day, according to new research from leading online discount site MyVoucherCodes.

On average, people expect to spend £54.06 on a card and gifts for their father or stepfather this Father’s Day, compared with £44.80 for Mother’s Day back in March – an increase of £9.26.

The results, from a survey of 2,000 people across the UK who are in contact with their father or stepfather, shows that the biggest spenders are those aged 25 to 34, who are planning to spend an average of £78.24.

Across all age groups, the most common gifts expected to be bought for Father’s Day are alcohol (23%), food (21%) and a meal out (17%).

However, the survey also reveals what dads want and what they’re likely to receive. While many people plan to give consumables, the most desired Father’s Day gifts are aday out (20%), tech items (19%) and a meal (18%).

Money-saving expert at MyVoucherCodes Sarah-Jane Outten said of the findings:

“It’s fascinating to see that Brits are spending nearly £10 more on Dad (£54.06) than Mum (£44.80) for Father’s Day in 2025. What’s even more surprising is that the age group spending the most is 25–34-year-olds, averaging a generous £78.24. It shows a real shift in how we celebrate Father’s Day, with many going the extra mile to treat their dads.

At MyVoucherCodes, we’re all about helping people make their money go further, so here are five quick tips for saving money on your Father’s Day gifts this year:

Plan ahead – Last-minute purchases often mean higher prices. Start shopping early to give yourself time to find the best deals. Go DIY – A homemade meal, baked goods, or a hand-crafted gift can be more thoughtful – and more affordable – than store-bought options. Use voucher code websites – Before you buy anything, check discount sites like MyVoucherCodes for deals and codes on everything from gadgets to getaways. Group gifts – Consider clubbing together with siblings or family members to buy one bigger, more meaningful gift. Look for experience discounts – Since dads are asking for a day out, look for offers on experience days, local attractions, or events they’d love.