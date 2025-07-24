Brits only wear half their wardrobe each year, here’s why

User (UGC) Submitted

The average Brit will only wear half their wardrobe in any given year, with a third (33 per cent) spending more than £300 on new items annually.

A poll of 2,000 adults found that the reasons why our clothes are left in wardrobes and rarely worn include because they’ve been bought for very specific occasions like weddings and funerals (52 per cent), they no longer fit (44 per cent) and are being held on to in case they come back into fashion (21 per cent).

Of those who ever buy clothes, approximately one in seven respondents (15%) said they spend more than half of their annual fashion budget on clothes for the summer months.

Of those who return items, 42 per cent admitted they don’t always send things back because they convince themselves they will one day have a need for them.

One in 10 also admit to holding onto items they’ve ordered - with no intention of wearing - because they ‘couldn’t be bothered to send them back’. And, of those who don’t wear all their wardrobe, one in 10 bought items they only intended to wear once.

And while 34 per cent of those who buy clothes would like to be more sustainable with their purchases, only 20 per cent of Brits have ever considered renting fashion items.

The rental fashion market has seen exponential growth, yet, when quizzed on why they prefer to shop for new items over receiving a rented item in the post, 33 per cent of Brits would be frightened of damaging something they only temporarily owned.

Candice Ohandjanian, Mails and Parcels Director at Post Office, which commissioned the research, said: “Let’s face it, we all love a show-stopping outfit for that big event, but too often those pieces end up forgotten at the back of the wardrobe.

‘‘As people consider sustainability more in their day-to-day, rent-and-return fashion is becoming the go-to way to stay stylish without guilt. At Post Office, we’re proud of the role we play in supporting rental fashion brands. Renting fashion allows people to enjoy new styles, experiment with trends or dress for one-off events - without the long-term commitment or the pile-up of underused clothes.

“Our research found that tracked- and signed-for parcel services make rental fashion more appealing. With summer events season now in full swing, Post Office is here to make it easier than ever to enjoy sustainable fashion by giving consumers peace of mind with convenient parcel solutions. Whether that means secure collections from your local Post Office, printer- less returns and clear tracking so you’re always in the know. We’re a one-stop parcel shop which means however you choose to buy, return or rent your clothes, there is always an easy option for you, and your local Postmaster is on hand to help.”

When it comes to rental fashion, 44 per cent of shoppers like the idea of renting clothes or accessories for weddings, while 13 per cent think it could be useful for interviews.

In fact, more than a quarter (26 per cent) think the idea of saving money is what might encourage them to rent rather than buy clothing. While 19 per cent would enjoy the boost in sustainability, and 18 per cent would be able to enjoy high-end fashion that might usually be out of their budget.

Isabella West, CEO at Hirestreet said: “Over 25% of UK consumers now consider renting a dress for a special occasion ahead of buying something they will only wear once. At Hirestreet, we make it easy and affordable to rent outfits from your favourite brands, so you can feel amazing in a more sustainable way. Our 30-day rental period gives customers plenty of time to try on, wear and return their items, whether it is for a wedding, a holiday or simply refreshing their wardrobe. In the past 12 months, we have seen over 100% revenue growth, which shows just how many people are choosing to shop smarter.

“We know that one in six people worry about returning rental items on time, but with the Post Office, our returns process is completely hassle-free thanks to their secure and reliable posting options. Renting fashion should feel effortless, and this partnership helps make that possible."

Post Office and Hirestreet have teamed up this summer to encourage Brits to consider renting items for their fashion moments this summer.

TOP 10 REASONS PEOPLE HAVE RARELY WORN ITEMS IN THEIR WARDROBES:

Items which are very occasion specific (weddings etc) Items which are unsuitable for everyday wear Items that no longer fit Items I hope to fit into one day Items which I’ve bought, but they don’t really go with anything else I own Items which are out of fashion now but might come back that I can’t bear to part with Items which I thought looked great in the shop, but didn’t look as good when I got them home – and never returned Items which I thought looked great online, but didn’t look as good when I received them – and never returned Items which I should have returned but couldn’t be bothered Items which I bought with the intention of only wearing once