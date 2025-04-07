Brits splash £15.3 billion on gut health, yet new gut health tracker scores lag behind

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gut health is the buzzword in wellness circles, but new research from Activia reveals that despite spending a whopping £15.3 billion annually, Brits are still grappling with gut-related issues. Nearly half of the population (46%) suffers from bloating, constipation, and abdominal pain at least once a month.

Generational Spending Habits

Gen Z : £36.90/month

: £36.90/month Millennials : £41.50/month

: £41.50/month Gen X and above: £11.10/month

Despite these investments, the UK's average gut health score is a mere 38 out of 100. To tackle this, Activia has introduced the Gut Health Tracker, a free tool designed to help individuals understand and enhance their gut health. This tracker provides a personalised score based on key lifestyle factors like diet, activity, sleep, and stress.

Eye-Opening Insights

62% of Brits admit they don’t think about their gut health.

of Brits admit they don’t think about their gut health. 44% feel stressed weekly, which impacts their gut health.

feel stressed weekly, which impacts their gut health. Diet : 34% never eat fermented foods, though 54% of Gen Z consume them weekly.

: 34% never eat fermented foods, though 54% of Gen Z consume them weekly. Sleep : The average adult gets only 6 hours and 42 minutes of sleep per night.

: The average adult gets only 6 hours and 42 minutes of sleep per night. Activity : Half of UK adults exercise weekly, but sedentary lifestyles are common.

: Half of UK adults exercise weekly, but sedentary lifestyles are common. Stress: Millennials are the most stressed generation, with 80% feeling stressed at least once a month.

Expert Tips from The Gut Stuff Lisa and Alana Macfarlane from The Gut Stuff share their top tips to boost your gut health:

Fermented Foods : Add yogurt, kefir, and kimchi to your diet.

: Add yogurt, kefir, and kimchi to your diet. Fibre Intake : Aim for 30g a day with foods like lentils, chickpeas, and raspberries.

: Aim for 30g a day with foods like lentils, chickpeas, and raspberries. Eat the Rainbow : Include a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables.

: Include a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables. Sleep & Stress : Prioritise sleep and manage stress.

: Prioritise sleep and manage stress. Move More: Increase your physical activity and reduce sedentary time.

Rachel Wright, Head of Marketing at Activia, comments: “People are investing heavily in their gut health but aren’t always seeing results. That’s why we’ve launched the Activia Gut Health Tracker to give people a tangible way to measure, understand, and support their gut health.”

Lisa and Alana Macfarlane, Co-Founders of The Gut Stuff, add: “Gut health shouldn’t be complicated or confusing. Tools like the Activia Gut Health Tracker help break down the science into something tangible and actionable.”

Ready to take control of your gut health? Try the Gut Health Tracker for free: www.danoneactivia.co.uk/gut-health-tracker/