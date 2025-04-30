Brits swap garden graft for glam this Bank Holiday, Klarna finds

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news

Forget pristine lawns and endless weeding – this Bank Holiday, Brits are saying goodbye to garden graft and hello to garden glam as new shopping data from Klarna, the AI-powered payments and commerce network suggests that the UK is embracing the “Garden Glow-Up” trend.

The trend opts for low-maintenance luxuries and backyard upgrades that look good without the hard work. Grass is out and gravel is in. Fire pits have also cooled off while sun loungers and parasols become hot property for Brits to upgrade their gardens with.

According to Klarna’s shopping insights (April 2024 vs April 2025), traditional garden staples are falling out of favour:

Lawn mowers -29%

Greenhouses -23%

Seeds -24%

Welly boots -71%

Instead, it’s all about glam yet effortless outdoor style:

Sun loungers - +18%

Parasols - +42%

Plant pots - +89%

Hammock - +25%

Solar lights - +3%

Gravel - +14%

And Brits aren’t just sprucing things up for show — BBQ purchases shot up 76% in April (vs March 2025), suggesting households are getting ready to grill ahead of the long weekend.

Whether it's transforming patios into personal spas or giving gardens a Pinterest-worthy facelift with minimal effort, Klarna’s data suggests that Brits are all-in on aesthetics this Spring.

Karin Haglund, Head of Consumer Insights at Klarna comments “With warmer weather on the horizon, we’re seeing a clear shift in how people are viewing their outdoor spaces — not just as gardens, but as valuable extensions of the home. Klarna’s data shows consumers are prioritising upgrades that deliver comfort, style, and functionality without the high maintenance. This suggests Brits are creating spaces that feel like a getaway, right on their doorstep. Klarna’s interest-free flexible payment options are making it easier to bring these upgrades to life.”