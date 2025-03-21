Broadband prices set to rise - Here’s how to get the best deal

An open laptop with multicoloured beams of light streaming into the screen.

From March 31st many broadband providers hike their prices. If you’re already out of contract or will be before that date, now is the time to check.

MyVoucherCodes tech and money-saving expert, Nathan Walters, says “Many of our household bills will rise in April, and not overpaying for your broadband will make a significant impact on your outgoings. It’s worth taking the time to research now before the price increases come into force”

Nathan shares his tips for ensuring you get the cheapest broadband deal for your needs - from haggling with broadband suppliers to checking your broadband speed.

Which Broadband suppliers are increasing prices?*

BT & Plusnet (31/03/25)

Now (01/04/25)

O2 (01/04/25)

Sky (01/04/25)

Talk Talk (01/04/25)

Three (01/04/25)

Virgin Media (01/04/25)

Vodafone (01/04/25)

Switch at the end of your contract

Broadband providers love to lure new customers with fantastic introductory offers, but these often increase once your minimum contract ends. Note your end date and shop around to see if you could get a better deal elsewhere before you switch to an expensive, standard tariff.

Haggle for a better deal

It may sound uncomfortable, but being bold and calling your current provider could score you a discount. Mention competing offers you’ve seen elsewhere, and you might be surprised how quickly they’re willing to match or beat a rival’s price to keep you as a customer.

Slash costs with a social tariff

If you’re on specific benefits (like Universal Credit), certain providers offer special tariffs that can significantly cut down your broadband bill. These deals aren’t advertised as loudly as standard packages, so do some detective work or call customer services to see if you qualify.

Check your speed requirements

Some people pay for lightning-fast speeds they barely use. You might not need a top-tier package if you mainly browse, stream on one or two devices, and send emails. Downshifting to a slightly slower speed can shave pounds off your monthly bill without drastically affecting your internet experience.

Bundle with other services

Sometimes, combining broadband with TV, phone, or even mobile services under one provider can unlock discounts. For example, you can save money on your home broadband if you have an EE mobile contract. However, always do the maths—adding extra services you don’t need just for a “deal” can cost more in the long run.

Look out for cashback offers

Many broadband deals come bundled with cashback or gift vouchers when you sign up through specific comparison sites. While jumping at the biggest upfront freebie is tempting, ensure the monthly costs and contract fees make financial sense overall.

Use comparison sites

A little online research can save you serious money. Tools like MoneySuperMarket, Uswitch, and Compare the Market let you filter by speed, cost, and contract length, making it easier to spot the best bargain. Remember to check reviews to ensure the service quality is decent.

Upgrade your router instead of your plan

Are you struggling with sluggish speeds? Sometimes, it’s your old router or Wi-Fi extender rather than your broadband connection. Upgrading hardware or moving your router to a central spot can solve patchy signals. No pricey contract changes are required.

Watch out for hidden fees

Look beyond the headline price when switching or signing a new deal. Activation fees, line rental costs, and router charges can creep up. Factor these in before jumping on what appears to be a too-good-to-be-true monthly rate.

Avoid rolling monthly plans

Rolling monthly or no-contract plans can be handy if you need short-term broadband, but they’re often pricier in the long run. Locking in for a year or 18 months usually brings the best monthly rates. Just keep track of when the deal ends so you can re-negotiate or switch.

Use a discount code

Discount codes can be a great way to get more for your money. From introductory offers to free gift vouchers. MyVoucherCodeshas a team of money-saving experts who source the best deals regularly.