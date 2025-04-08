Calling all heat seekers: Ed Sheeran launches his hottest sauce to date with XXXtra Tingly Ted's

Ed Sheeran launches XXXtra Tingly Ted's Hot Sauce

Following fan demand, the boldest, spiciest addition to Ed's Tingly Ted’s range has arrived.

Tingly Ted’s is cranking up the heat with its hottest sauce yet - XXXtra Tingly - the latest fiery creation from the hot sauce brand by global superstar and sauce entrepreneur, Ed Sheeran.

This limited-edition release marks the first new addition to the Tingly Ted’s line-up since its 2023 debut, and it’s here by popular demand.

Since day one, hundreds of heat-seekers and devoted fans have been calling for an even hotter version on social media. Now, Ed and his team of sauce experts have delivered their boldest flavour yet.

A year in the making, XXXtra Tingly packs a serious punch - 250 times hotter than its red jalapeno predecessor, thanks to the ferociously spicy Carolina Reaper, one of the world’s hottest peppers at 2 million Scoville units. Delivering a deliciously intense, mouth-tingling sensation, a touch of sweet bell pepper adds a fruity twist, rounding out the heat and giving this sauce its distinctive flavour.

Live now in Sainsbury’s and Ocado for a limited time, XXXtra Tingly isn’t for the faint-hearted, but is sure to satisfy those who crave an adrenaline thrill with their heat.

Ed Sheeran said, “We’ve heard our Tingly Ted’s fans loud and clear—they wanted more heat, more excitement, more thrill. With XXXtra Tingly, we’ve unlocked a whole new level of flavour and fire that’s going to take people on a wild ride. Whether you're into a little tingle or a full-blown heat high, Tingly Ted’s has got a sauce for you.”

Sheeran’s passion for spicy food is no secret. He famously showcased his heat tolerance on Sean Evans’ Hot Ones in 2021 and even keeps a dedicated hot sauce cupboard at home - strictly separate from the milder options, per his wife Cherry’s request!

The launch is perfectly timed with new research from Tingly Ted’s, revealing our national obsession with hot sauce:

Over half (52 per cent) of Gen Z seek spicy food for the thrill

57 per cent said they find trying new hot sauces exciting

And 56 per cent love it so much, they carry hot sauce with them on the go

Unlike most watery, runny hot sauces, XXXtra Tingly brings the burn in a thick, saucy ketchup-style base. The result? Full-on flavour, full-on spice, and complete coverage, whether you’re dipping nuggets, drizzling it over burgers, tacos, or even your morning eggs.

XXXtra Tingly completes the brand’s heat spectrum from mild to wild. Named after Ed’s childhood nickname, the range already includes two fan favourites: Tingly and Xtra Tingly, perfect for fries, falafels, fried chicken, or, quite honestly, any meal at all!

This one’s hot property, so get your paws on it before it’s gone. Ready to turn up the heat? XXXtra Tingly is available exclusively from Sainsbury’s until 16th April, and Ocado until 20th May. RRP £3.00.