Canterbury launch 'Blue Jeans and Brown Shoes' collection as Lions mania sweeps Great Britain and Ireland

Rugby brand Canterbury of New Zealand has today launched a tongue-in-cheek campaign, celebrating the fandom truths associated with rugby fans. The infamous brown shoes and blue jean combination has been immortalised by Canterbury, as the brand have playfully ‘released’ a limited edition collection online.

Designed to celebrate rugby fan culture, Canterbury’s creative shows an understanding of fandom truths while innocently joking about the fashion choices of rugby fans.

Modelled by Canterbury Ambassador and former British & Irish Lions captain, Sam Warburton - as well as former Lion Joe Marler - the new Canterbury Blue Jeans and Brown Shoes collection will be available to purchase via https://www.canterbury.com/mens-canterbury-blue-jeans-brown-shoes/14910230.html

Canterbury Ambassador, Sam Warburton commented:“Us rugby players and fans get some stick for the infamous blue jeans and brown shoes combination, and it’s always entertaining to see the internet’s take on rugby’s fashion stereotypes. As long as fans are pairing their blue jeans and brown shoes with a Lions jersey this summer, they can’t go wrong!”

Simon Rowe, SVP Canterbury (EMEA and North America), added: "Millions of Rugby fans across the UK and Ireland are supporting their teams this summer, and we wanted to have some fun with what is a light-hearted topic amongst them.

Canterbury has been at the heart of rugby for over 120 years, and we pride ourselves on knowing what our fans want. We love the idea that even the casual rugby supporters can be kitted out head to toe in Canterbury with apparel that speaks to them, from team Jerseys to iconic blue jeans and brown shoes.”

Canterbury, Official Kit Supplier to The British & Irish Lions are known for their top-of-the-range rugby apparel and footwear, with their boots worn by Lions stars such as Andrew Porter and Mack Hansen.