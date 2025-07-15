Carlos Alcaraz announced as Yopro's new global ambassador

Tennis multi–Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz become YoPRO’s new Chief Progress Officer, providing his unique perspective on progress to help inspire individuals to unlock their own potential with the help of YoPRO high protein products.

Today, YoPRO high protein products, part of Danone’s dairy portfolio, is thrilled to announce its new Global Ambassador, the multiple Grand-Slam champion and global Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz. Carlos embodies the values that define the brand - passion, authenticity and a relentless drive to keep progressing, making him the ideal partner to lead the brand into its next chapter. Carlos’s unwavering commitment to improvement, following a hard-fought run at Wimbledon, shows that progress isn’t just measured in trophies, but in resilience and ambition.

For the first year of the multi-year partnership which spans across global markets (the brand is present in 25 markets under the names YoPRO, GetPRO, HiPRO, Oikos, OikosPRO and SerPRO+), Carlos will step into the role of Chief Progress Officer, championing the belief that progress is universal: whether you’re just lacing up your trainers for the first time or competing at the highest level, everyone is continuously looking to improve.

YoPRO - a leading brand in the protein dairy category globally– offers a delicious high-protein range of products developed by sport nutrition experts. They are designed to equip individuals with an active lifestyle and to support muscle strength every day. As Carlos knows, having YoPRO as part of his nutritional arsenal provides protein to support him on his journey, from breathtaking serves to unstoppable returns.

Carlos Alcaraz shared his excitement, saying:

“As an athlete, I know how important it is to keep growing, no matter what you’ve already achieved. Progress is personal - it’s about learning, improving, and pushing yourself forward, whether that means chasing a championship or just getting a little better each day. I’m excited to work with YoPRO high protein globally to inspire others to build their strength day after day and embrace their own journey. Because everyone, including myself, is a work in progress.”

As Global Ambassador and Chief Progress Officer, Carlos will inspire people to define progress on their own terms - whether they’re chasing big goals or taking small steps forward. He’ll help empower people to embrace their unique journey. Alcaraz knows the highs of victory and the challenges of starting fresh, and it’s YoPRO with protein, that supports his muscle strength in these moments.

Shuchita Pai, Global Brand Director, commented:

“Here at YoPRO we believe that everyone, no matter where they are in their journey, deserves the fuel to support their progress journey. Carlos is the perfect embodiment of that mindset - he’s someone who’s achieved so much yet still embraces the idea that there’s always more to learn. We’re proud to have him on board as our Global Ambassador and can’t wait to see how his new role as Chief Progress Officer will inspire people to define and pursue their own steps towards progress.”

Keep an eye out across social channels to follow Carlos’ journey as Global Ambassador and Chief Progress Officer for the brand, including his first initiative in the new role in the coming weeks.