Celebrate your love of Wales with Welsh passport covers

Welsh passport covers

Celebrate your love of Wales wherever you go with these colourful covers created by Welsh artist Lizzie Spikes, who draws on her heritage in each of her designs. These striking covers will make Welsh travellers stand out from the crowd and ensure you are not lumped in with ‘the Brits’ when abroad.

All the passport covers are made from top-quality leather and are hot foil stamped. Each will hold a standard passport plus travel documents and there are three insert slips inside.

The passport covers come in four striking deigns:

Pasbort Tra Mor Yn Fur is a deep blue with silver foil stamping depicting waves in the light of the moon and stars. With the name of the Welsh national anthem incorporated in the design, you’ll stand out when heading for a holiday by the sea.

Pasbort Mae Hen Wlad also carries lyrics from the Welsh national anthem, foiled in gold lettering and on a beautiful green background to remind you of the lush landscapes of home.

Pasbort Gwlad Gwlad sports another national anthem line in gold, surrounded by a simple heart motif on a background of red that is truly Welsh.

Passbort Cennin Pedr shows that you don’t always need words, as nothing says Wales better than this stunning daffodil motif in gold, sitting against a rich green background.

Every Driftwood Designs passport cover is designed by Lizzie in Aberystwyth and manufactured in the Welsh Valleys. You can’t get much more patriotic (or eco-friendly) than that!

So, at just £12.50, why not treat yourself and your travelling companion(s) next time you go away? They also make a great stocking-filler for Christmas and other occasions... perhaps the perfect secret Santa for your Cymru colleague. The only question is: which one will you choose?

The full range of passport covers can be found here: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/product-category/stationery/passport-covers/

For the full Driftwood Designs range go to: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/