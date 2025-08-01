Choosing the right flooring for every room in your home
The right flooring can transform a space—enhancing comfort, style, and practicality.
Each room in your home has different needs, and choosing the ideal floor type can feel overwhelming. Click It Flooring would like to take this opportunity to help you make the perfect choice for every room.
1. Living Room: Create a Warm, Welcoming Space
Your living room sets the tone for your home, so it needs flooring that's both stylish and durable.
Best options:
- Engineered Wood Flooring – Combines elegance with resilience, perfect for high-traffic areas.
- Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) – Offers the look of wood or stone with added moisture resistance and easy maintenance.
Pro Tip: Consider underfloor heating compatibility for added comfort during colder months.
2. Kitchen: Style Meets Functionality
Kitchens are prone to spills and heavy foot traffic, so flooring needs to be water-resistant and easy to clean.
Best options:
- LVT or SPC (Stone Polymer Composite) Flooring – Waterproof, scratch-resistant, and available in modern finishes.
- Laminate Flooring – More affordable and comes in a wide range of designs, ideal for quick renovations.
Pro Tip: Choose textured finishes to add grip and reduce slip risk.
3. Bathroom: Waterproof & Hygienic
In bathrooms, water resistance is non-negotiable. Style also plays a role, especially in smaller spaces.
Best options:
- SPC Flooring – 100% waterproof and stable, even in humid conditions.
- Waterproof LVT – Comfortable underfoot, with plenty of contemporary styles available.
Pro Tip: Avoid traditional hardwood or untreated laminate in wet rooms.
4. Bedrooms: Comfort First
Bedrooms are private retreats, so the focus should be on comfort and warmth.
Best options:
- Engineered Wood – Offers a classic, cozy feel with better stability than solid wood.
- Soft Laminate or LVT – Ideal for children's rooms or guest rooms due to ease of cleaning and soft touch.
Pro Tip: Choose lighter shades to make the room feel more spacious.
5. Hallways & Entrances: Built to Last
These areas see heavy foot traffic and dirt from outside, so durability is key.
Best options:
- Laminate or SPC Flooring – Hard-wearing and easy to maintain.
- LVT – Offers both durability and design flexibility.
Pro Tip: Add a stylish doormat or runner to protect high-traffic zones.
Final Thoughts
No matter your style or budget, there’s a flooring solution for every room. Click It Flooring offers a wide range of flooring options tailored to your lifestyle. Whether you're renovating one room or your whole home, our team is here to help you every step of the way—from selection to installation.
