Cleaning expert warns against using this common product on your sofa to avoid damage

cleaning wood with bottle spray

Cleaning and interior experts share their best DIY hacks for budget-friendly cleaning in January.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With money often being tight in January for many after the festive season, people across the nation will be on the lookout for affordable ways to keep their homes clean without breaking the bank.

That said, it’s no surprise that simple, do-it-yourself cleaning 'hacks' are blowing up on social media, with 6K posts under the TikTok 'cleaninghacks' hashtag in the UK in just the last 30 days alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Denham, furniture expert at Hammonds Fitted Furniture, shares her easy and affordable DIY cleaning hacks to remove any stains from your furniture and sofas.

User (UGC) Submitted

Cleaning Expert at MyJobQuote, Sarah Dempsey, working with tombola, also offers tips on how to clean your home appliances and remove outdoor dirt from carpets.

Remove common stains from wooden furniture with DIY polish

With the festive season over, it's time to refresh your wooden furniture. Food and drink spills can take a toll, but Melissa shares simple tips to tackle stains and keep your furniture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

looking its best – without splashing out on expensive products.

Melissa says: “When it comes to cleaning wooden furniture, avoid harsh chemicals or too much water.

“Use a small amount of product, slightly damp, to prevent staining the wood. A good wood polish can help smooth out minor scratches – simply let it sit for a few minutes, then buff in circular motions with a microfiber cloth.

“Creating your own wood polish is easy – just mix ½ cup of olive oil, ½ cup of white vinegar, and a few drops of your favourite essential oil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The oil leaves your furniture looking shiny and new, while the vinegar ensures it’s spotless. I recommend orange essential oil – it keeps the wood from drying out and gives your home a fresh, citrusy aroma. Game changer!”

Essential tips for Cleaning Fabric and Leather Sofas

With the cold weather encouraging many to cosy up in front of the TV, watch films and enjoy snacks, your couch is bound to need a good clean.

Melissa states: “Before cleaning, check your sofa’s care label to ensure you’re using the right method for the material.

“A DIY solution for fabric sofas is to gently clean with warm water and mild detergent. Dab with a damp cloth and follow up with a dry one. However, it’s important to ensure to allow cushions to dry fully before use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spilled something? Don’t rub! Instead, gently dab the stain with a damp cloth to absorb the liquid before applying a stain remover.

“For leather sofas, frequent wiping with a damp microfiber cloth should keep them clean. For deep cleaning, use products designed for leather.

“It’s crucial to avoid anything with antibacterial or bleach, as this can result in damage to the leather’s finish!”

Eliminate winter weather stains from your carpet

With the unpredictability of British winter weather in full swing, tracking mud from your shoes onto your carpets is often unavoidable. Knowing how to clean them properly is essential to prevent any lasting damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah says: “If you get mud on your carpet, it’s best to let it dry first and vacuum it up. Trying to remove wet mud will only make the stain worse.

“Make a solution with warm water and detergent. Using a clean cloth dab the stain until all of the mud is removed. Let the area dry naturally and vacuum again.”

Give your home appliances some TLC

Start the new year by giving essential household appliances a thorough clean, ensuring they're ready to perform at their best and help save you time and money in the months ahead.

Clean your oven overnight with baking soda and water

Sarah explains: “One of the quickest ways to clean your oven is with a simple paste made of baking soda and water. Create a thick paste and spread it on the surfaces of your oven, including the base, sides and door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leave it to work overnight and wipe off the next day with a clean cloth. For the oven door, use a scrunched-up piece of aluminum foil and baking powder paste to scrub the glass. Wipe off any residue with white vinegar.”

Use white vinegar to freshen your washing machine

Sarah continues: “It is recommended to clean the drum, dispenser drawer and seals of your washing machine regularly, as this is the best way to prolong its life.

“An easy and efficient way to give your washing machine a quick clean is to add a cup of white vinegar to the machine and run it on the hottest cycle. This will clear any buildup of detergent and kill off bacteria. You can also use baking soda in the same way.”

Incorporating these simple and affordable DIY cleaning hacks into your household routines will help keep your home fresh and tidy – without your wallet taking a hit.