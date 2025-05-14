Clockwise launches next-generation bespoke office packages: A new era of personalised, purposeful workspaces
Leading flexible workspace provider, Clockwise, is redefining what it means to have a personalised office with the launch of its next-generation Bespoke Office Packages. More than just choosing a different chair or wall colour, this bold evolution embraces individuality, wellbeing, and creativity—empowering members to co-create spaces that truly reflect who they are and how they work best.
With the rallying message, “Your Office, Your Way”, Clockwise signals a step change in the sector—offering tailor-made environments that go beyond aesthetics to support the personal and professional rhythms of modern teams.
“In a world where ‘personalised offices’ are nothing new, we’re taking it further,” said Alex Livesey, COO at Clockwise. “This is about crafting a workspace that tells your story—whether that means quiet zones for focus, vibrant collaborative corners, or wellness-inspired design touches. We build with you, not just for you.”
Key features of the Bespoke Office Packages include:
- Co-Created Design: Collaborate with our team to shape a space that reflects your brand, team dynamics, and working style—from layout and furniture to lighting and acoustics.
- Wellbeing-Centred: Incorporate elements that support wellness—from biophilic design and breakout areas to ergonomic enhancements.
- Flexible Terms: Choose the arrangement that suits your growth stage—short-term agility or long-term stability.
- Transparent Pricing: One all-inclusive monthly fee with no upfront costs or hidden surprises.
- Premium Amenities: Enjoy curated events, networking, and access to beautifully designed communal areas in a like-minded business community.
With a growing footprint across the UK in key business hubs such as London, Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds, Clockwise’s bespoke approach reflects its continued commitment to creating dynamic, human-centred environments that support innovation, growth, and work-life harmony.
For more information or to book a bespoke consultation, visit www.work-clockwise.com