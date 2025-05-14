Clockwise launches next-generation bespoke office packages: A new era of personalised, purposeful workspaces

Clockwise Bromley Old Town Hall Members Lounge

New “Your Office, Your Way” approach redefines flexibility and individuality in the modern workplace.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading flexible workspace provider, Clockwise, is redefining what it means to have a personalised office with the launch of its next-generation Bespoke Office Packages. More than just choosing a different chair or wall colour, this bold evolution embraces individuality, wellbeing, and creativity—empowering members to co-create spaces that truly reflect who they are and how they work best.

With the rallying message, “Your Office, Your Way”, Clockwise signals a step change in the sector—offering tailor-made environments that go beyond aesthetics to support the personal and professional rhythms of modern teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In a world where ‘personalised offices’ are nothing new, we’re taking it further,” said Alex Livesey, COO at Clockwise. “This is about crafting a workspace that tells your story—whether that means quiet zones for focus, vibrant collaborative corners, or wellness-inspired design touches. We build with you, not just for you.”

Clockwise Manchester Club Lounge

Key features of the Bespoke Office Packages include:

Co-Created Design : Collaborate with our team to shape a space that reflects your brand, team dynamics, and working style—from layout and furniture to lighting and acoustics.

: Collaborate with our team to shape a space that reflects your brand, team dynamics, and working style—from layout and furniture to lighting and acoustics. Wellbeing-Centred : Incorporate elements that support wellness—from biophilic design and breakout areas to ergonomic enhancements.

: Incorporate elements that support wellness—from biophilic design and breakout areas to ergonomic enhancements. Flexible Terms : Choose the arrangement that suits your growth stage—short-term agility or long-term stability.

: Choose the arrangement that suits your growth stage—short-term agility or long-term stability. Transparent Pricing : One all-inclusive monthly fee with no upfront costs or hidden surprises.

: One all-inclusive monthly fee with no upfront costs or hidden surprises. Premium Amenities: Enjoy curated events, networking, and access to beautifully designed communal areas in a like-minded business community.

With a growing footprint across the UK in key business hubs such as London, Liverpool, Manchester, and Leeds, Clockwise’s bespoke approach reflects its continued commitment to creating dynamic, human-centred environments that support innovation, growth, and work-life harmony.

For more information or to book a bespoke consultation, visit www.work-clockwise.com