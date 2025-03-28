CO2 YOU launch The Bubbla, a new home carbonation system that delivers bubbles without the bother

The Bubbla

We all know the importance of staying hydrated. But let’s be honest, plain old H2O can feel a little… flat. If you’re the type who craves some sparkle in your sip, it’s time to ditch the dull and favour the fizz.

The Bubbla from CO2 YOU is a brand new home carbonation system which makes it easyto enjoy fresh, sparkling water, whenever you want it. No faff, no fuss, just bubbles.

With demand for bubbles at home on the rise, CO2 YOU is on a mission to make sparkling water accessible to all. Since launching in 2021, the company supplies over 16,000 customers across the UK with its one-of-a-kind refill service, delivering gas cylinders to homes with water taps and carbonators.

Now, CO2 YOU is incredibly proud to have its very own machine, which combines expert engineering with a trusted gas subscription service to make it easier and more cost effective to enjoy sparkling water on tap.

Wave goodbye tolugging heavy multi-packs of sparkling water from the shop; The Bubbla satisfies your thirst for fizz while helping you cut down on single-use plastic. It’s good for you, and even better for the planet.

Sparkling water, designed for you

Available in a stylish matt black colourway, once your Bubbla is set up, simply pull the lever and release the fizz. You can also add some theatre to your drinks with your favourite juice or syrup once the bubbles are flowing.

The Bubbla is available for £120 or just £60 when purchased with one of CO2 YOU’s gas refill subscriptions. With next-day UK delivery straight to your door, easy scheduling options, and excellent customer service, getting your bubbles has never been easier.

Simply pick the plan that suits your lifestyle, and refill anytime or every four months.

2 cylinders for £30 (makes up to 120 litres)

(makes up to 120 litres) 4 cylinders for £40 (makes up to 240 litres)

Whichever package you choose, you will also receive a stylish screw top water bottle to take your drinks on the go.

The refill revolution

Marcus O’Donovan, founder of CO2 YOU, is leading the cause to make sparkling water mainstream in the UK. In Germany and the Nordics, sparkling water is more than a preference - it’s a way of life. Over 55% of German households and a staggering 80% of Nordic homes have a carbonator, making sparkling water the go-to choice for hydration. Right now, it is estimated that around 6% of UK households have a system, but as the demand for bubbles grows, CO2 YOU is determined to change that.

CO2 YOU’s range of cylinders are also compatible with a wide range of other systems, including Sodastream, Aarke and Quooker, so you’ll never have to worry about running out of gas or finding somewhere to return your empties.

So, what are you waiting for? Be part of the bubbly movement with The Bubbla from CO2 YOU and enjoy fresh, sparkling water on tap.

The Bubbla launches 1st April 2025.Please visit www.co2you.com to shop and for more info.