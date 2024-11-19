Coding: Kids’ gaming gifts that keep giving beyond the holidays

Computer

With Christmas around the corner, finding a gift that goes the distance can feel like a quest of its own. Certain tech gifts are built to be more than just holiday fun – they are designed to inspire, spark curiosity and keep kids engaged for months, even years, down the line.

This season, why not gift something that not only lights up their faces but fuels their minds too? From robots to coding kits and hands-on experiences, these choices promise fun that is anything but fleeting. Here, Bill Marsland, Director of Education at Code Ninjas, highlights some of the best tech gifts that pack lasting benefits for young creators.

100 Things to Know About Numbers, Computers & Coding

All ages

Did you know that the very first computer “bugs” were real insects? Or that most of the internet is hidden underwater? This fascinating book is a treasure trove of 100 eye-opening facts with bright infographics, a glossary and links to online content for curious minds. It’s a fun way for kids – and adults! – to immerse themselves in the wonders of numbers, computers and coding.

Computer Coding for Kids: A unique step-by-step visual guide, from binary code to building games

Age group: 8-16 years

For aspiring coders, this visual guide brings coding concepts to life. From Scratch to Python, this book introduces essential skills with step-by-step projects that make coding feel like play. Kids can build and customise games, animations and even mazes, with each project adding to their digital toolkit. Instant results and hands-on projects keep young coders coming back for more.

Tobbie the Self-Guiding AI Robot

Age group: 9-12 years

Meet Tobbie, a little AI robot with big personality. Easy to assemble, Tobbie is packed with sound and light features that respond to touch and gestures. As kids build this pint-sized robot, they’ll feel like tech wizards bringing their own STEM sidekick to life. Tobbie makes learning robotics both fun and hands-on.

5-in-1 Mechanical Coding Robot

Age group: 8+ years

Coding isn’t all screens and keyboards – this 5-in-1 robot proves that coding can go off-screen and into the real world! Kids can build, program and watch this versatile robot perform fun, interactive tasks, blending mechanics with the magic of coding in a way that feels like a playground of possibilities.

Pyxel Coding Pet

Age group: 8+ years

Pyxel is no ordinary pet. This robotic buddy is a coder’s dream. Kids can make Pyxel do tricks, respond to sounds and even express emotions, using drag-and-drop Blockly or text-based Python. It’s a coding companion that keeps them engaged with programming and proud of what they create.

Botley 2.0

Age group: 5+ years

Say hello – again! – to Botley 2.0, a next-level coding robot for younger tech enthusiasts. With six-directional movement, light shows, and endless programming possibilities, Botley can follow sequences up to 150 steps. Kids can set up obstacle courses, create challenges and even unlock hidden features, making it the robot that never gets old.

Code & Go Robot Mouse

Age group: 5+ years

Ready, set, code! With Colby the Robot Mouse, young children can dive into the world of coding fundamentals. Kids program Colby to navigate mazes and retrieve the prize at the end, learning logic and sequencing skills through play. It’s an award-winning set that’s as engaging as it is educational.

Turing Machine Game

Age group: 3+ years

This clever game brings coding concepts to life in a hands-on, electricity-free way. Using perforated cards to reveal answers, players race to crack a secret code, honing their logical thinking in the process. It’s a unique way to experience coding without any screens or batteries – just pure strategy and problem-solving.

Code Ninjas

Age group: 5-14 years

For a gift that keeps inspiring well beyond the holidays, Code Ninjas is an ideal choice. In Code Ninjas Dojos, kids step into a structured, hands-on coding curriculum designed around fun, game-based projects that build essential tech skills. As they progress, Ninjas – what Code Ninjas like to call their students – learn real-world coding languages and concepts, working through levels – or belts – that build their abilities step by step.

Led by experienced mentors known as Senseis, each session is interactive and encouraging, sparking kids’ interest in coding while they solve challenges, collaborate with peers and unleash their creativity. Many Code Ninjas locations also run holiday camps, where kids can dive deeper, make new friends and develop their confidence and problem-solving skills in an immersive, engaging environment. It’s the ultimate gift of fun, lifelong skills and personal growth.

With tech shaping the future, early exposure to coding can be one of the most impactful gifts you give. This Christmas, why not choose a gift that will keep their curiosity alive all year?

To find out more about Code Ninjas, visit www.codeninjas.co.uk