CO.LAB: Cardiff’s new shopping destination brings fashion and fun

Get ready, Cardiff: CO.LAB is about to transform your shopping experience this autumn.

Now open at St. David’s Dewi Sant, CO.LAB is the city’s newest pop-up destination, bringing the best online fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands right to the heart of the city. Housed in the former Monsoon space, this vibrant shopping hub will feature over 80 top brands and more than 15 complimentary events and experiences you won’t want to miss.

Step into CO.LAB and explore a realm of fashion with brands like Kina and Tam, where bold patterns, vibrant hues, and ethical craftsmanship blend to create standout looks. Discover Oceanus, a brand on a mission to redefine swimwear and empower women. Founded by Hannah Attalah, Oceanus merges the glamour of 80s evening wear with functional swimwear, creating pieces designed to turn heads. Each piece exudes confidence through unique textures and is hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals, all while being made from recycled, eco-friendly materials.

CO.LAB offers more than just shopping. With its luxury styling lounge, you can book personal appointments with in-house stylists and elevate your wardrobe with expert advice. For those seeking a moment of self-care, look forward to rejuvenating wellness events. Throughout our residency in Cardiff, enjoy a diverse lineup of fun and educational events designed to inspire and enrich your experience.

The September launch will be followed by an exciting event schedule, including The Ultimate Wellness Experience, an exclusive evening designed to help guests unwind and rejuvenate. Immerse yourself in beauty talks, complimentary mini treatments, and wellness classes while tapping into the latest trends. Then, step into the festive season with our CO.LAB VIP Fashion Night: Styling for the Season. Get personalised styling advice from our expert stylist, enjoy live fashion demonstrations, and discover your perfect party look with colour analysis services on offer. Finally, embrace the holiday cheer at Christmas at CO.LAB: A Sustainable Market Experience, where you can shop ethically sourced gifts and indulge in seasonal treats.

CO.LAB is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences that keep you coming back for more. It offers a variety of daily events tailored to different interests and needs. Fashion lovers can enjoy styling sessions, meet-and-greets with leading fashion CEOs, exclusive promotions, and more.

For those seeking wellness, we provide yoga classes, breathwork sessions, and sound baths designed to promote relaxation and mental well-being.

Beauty enthusiasts can look forward to promotional offers, complimentary treatments, and expert advice on the latest trends and products. Our educational series includes maker workshops where visitors can learn new skills and create personalised items.

Helen Morgan, Centre Director of St David’s Cardiff, commented: " Co.Lab is a new, ground-breaking pop-up retail concept that will be a home for independent brands that foster innovation, sustainability, and local talent. It will also be a community hub where people can meet and connect. We’re looking forward to bringing this unique offering to St David’s and our guests.”

With these activities and more, CO.LAB ensures there’s always something new and exciting to discover. The events are open to the whole community, and guests can secure their place via the CO.LAB Eventbrite Page.