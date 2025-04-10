Consumer expert shares the household items to buy now if you are worried about tariffs raising prices

hotukdeals was founded in 2004 and is the world's largest deal-sharing community.

International trade tensions have been heating up recently. Although some of the steepest tariff increases are now on hold, UK consumers could still be affected, says a consumer expert at hotukdeals.com.

Following Donald Trump’s recently adjusted global tariffs, the UK will see a 10% tariff on all exports.

The knock-on effects of this could mean higher prices on various goods for UK consumers, says Ben Smye from hotukdeals.

He said: “While the full impact of the tariffs may take weeks to filter through to shelves, certain products could soon become more expensive. We’re encouraging smart shoppers to plan ahead and make strategic purchases now to lock in current prices. As the UK’s largest deal-sharing community, we’re here to help shoppers stay ahead of the curve—and the costs.

“If prices rise for companies producing goods in other countries, they could pass on those price rises to consumers, regardless of their location. One example is a company like Apple; over 90% of their iPhones are produced in China, so the tariffs Trump has imposed on China could really hit their margins in the US. To avoid a big price discrepancy between countries, one option they have would be to increase prices globally.”

“To stay ahead of the global uncertainty around trade and rising prices it is a good time to do your research for any upcoming purchasing decisions your family may need to make.”

“Here are some products that could be affected by a price hike if trade tensions escalate.”

Air Fryers

As air fryers surge in popularity, there's one question on many consumers' minds: will prices remain steady, or is an increase on the horizon? The truth is that global trade dynamics, including potential tariffs, could play a significant role in shaping air fryer prices in the coming weeks.

Air fryers are often manufactured in countries like China, and with ongoing trade tensions, the cost of importing these appliances could rise. This would likely lead to price hikes for brands like Ninja, Tefal, and Philips, especially as tariffs on Chinese imports into the UK continue to fluctuate. As energy prices remain high and inflation persists, manufacturers may pass some of those additional costs onto consumers.

In the short term, we may see continued opportunities to snag deals, particularly through communities like hotukdeals, where discounts and seasonal promotions can offset the impact of rising costs. However, savvy shoppers might want to keep an eye on any trade policy shifts that could signal price increases. For now, the air fryer boom seems far from over, but with tariffs potentially on the rise, the next few months could hold surprises for anyone looking to purchase one of these must-have appliances.

So, if you’re eyeing that Ninja Foodi Max or Tefal ActiFry, now might be the time to act before tariffs take a bite out of your wallet.

Tech and smartphones

Gadgets like iPhones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles are among the top categories at risk. These are largely produced in Asia and imported globally. With tariffs looming, manufacturers and retailers may be forced to raise prices—especially on premium models. If you’ve been eyeing a new device for a while, now may be the time to take the plunge.

Clothing and footwear

From designer trainers to everyday essentials, much of our wardrobe comes from abroad.

Vietnam, a major manufacturing hub for some major fashion and sportswear brands, was initially hit with a 46% tariff. While that is now on pause, and Vietnam will be subject to the blanket 10% tariff for now instead, an impact on prices is still likely. Major brands may soon adjust prices accordingly. If your wardrobe needs a refresh, stocking up now might be prudent – especially on seasonal wear ahead of summer.

Home Appliances

Kitchen gadgets, washing machines, fridges and even kettles could all be affected. If your home is due for an upgrade, buying now could save you significantly down the line.

Sporting goods and fitness equipment

Cycling gear, home gym equipment, and outdoor fitness tools also fall into high-risk tariff categories. With warmer months approaching, demand will only rise—alongside prices.

Ben added: “At hotukdeals, our mission has always been to help consumers spend smarter.

“By highlighting potential price increases early, we empower our community to act before the cost goes up. With thousands of deals shared daily, we’re here to help people beat inflation, tariffs, and everything in between.

“hotukdeals recommends checking the site regularly and setting up custom deal alerts to find the best prices before any potential hikes. With expert insight and community-powered tips, shoppers can avoid getting caught out—and still get what they need for less. However, I’d end by encouraging people not to go crazy; the best money-saving tip I can give will always be to remain prudent with spending and avoid buying things just for the sake of it.”