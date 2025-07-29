Continental snacking brand extends range in Sainsbury’s

Bodega's New Snack Range

Bodega, the continental snack brand, has launched six new products as part of a bold expansion aimed at snackers everywhere.

On a mission to bring new tastes and textures to consumers looking for naturally protein-packed snack options, Bodega has extended its range of authentic, continental-inspired snacks three-fold.

The new continental snacking collection includes; Smoky Salami & Cheddar Cheese, Chorizo & Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Coated Saucisson Sec Salami, Parmesan Coated Saucisson Sec Salami, Chorizo Coins and Fuet Salami.

Ideal for customers who are short on time, or low on inspiration, the new snack pots are perfectly-portioned with an easily portable format that is ideal for snacking on-the-go. The new snack pots also boast a great source of natural protein with each pack containing up to 26g.

“Our new range is packed full of authentic flavours from across the continent and includes French Pepper coated Saucisson Sec salami bites, from Spain Fuet Salami sticks and from Germany a snacking duo of Smoky Salami and Cheese. Each pack clearly shows the protein content of the products. They are great a tasting, satisfying snack, or are equally convenient to have in the fridge to graze on when you just need a quick bite,” explains Dorota Lawrence, Category Marketing Manager at Bodega.

Bodega’s brand new product range is launching into Sainsbury’s on 22nd July (RRP from £2.50-2.75). For more information on Bodega, please visit https://www.mybodega.co.uk/