Corgi: Bat-fan freebies for the real Bruce Waynes

By Jacob Smith
Contributor
4th Dec 2024, 2:24pm

Batmobile with Batman & Robin
No need to look for the Bat-Signal to claim this giveaway, as the much-loved diecast brand CORGI summons anyone with the name ‘Bruce Wayne’ to cape-up and claim their Batmobile from 4th December.

Budding Bat-fans that share Batman’s secret identity and infamous name, ‘Bruce Wayne’ can claim their very own Batmobile for free this Christmas, in celebration of the re-launch of the iconic CORGI Toys 1966 Batmobile with Batman & Robin, which returned to the range this year for the first time in more than 40 years.

The ultimate symbol of Batman’s legacy, the Batmobile is reborn in the best-selling newly tooled diecast model, which features all of the classic gadgets, including firing rockets, Batboat tow hook and pop out chain slasher blade as well as figures of Batman and Robin.

Grab your Batarangs, Batsuits and Batmobiles, as an armada of CORGI Batmobiles will be up for grabs! (RRP £39.99)

As Christmas gets closer, CORGI is on hand with a host of perfect presents for film buffs and pop culture connoisseurs. From the James Bond Aston Martin DB5 (RRP £32.99) to the Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers Train Set (RRP £94.99) CORGI® have everything from stocking fillers to showstopping collectibles that are sure to spark nostalgia with a drive down memory lane.

