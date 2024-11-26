Cosy Up This Christmas: Top Décor Trends for the Festive Season

TK Maxx surveyed over 2,000 individuals across the UK to explore the nation's current home décor trends.

With the change in seasons and the holidays approaching, it’s the perfect time to re-decorate your home. A seasonal update can bring warmth and a fresh feel to your space, setting the mood for cosy gatherings and festive celebrations.

New research from TK Maxx shows almost half of Brits (43%) redecorate their homes every year - 12% of people do this with every season change (4-6 month) and a further 14% can’t even wait until the change of season, and redecorate every 2-3 months. In this, research from Furniture123 shows a quarter of Brits are constantly redecorating their homes with 55% of homeowners stating they currently have a room that currently needs redecorating.

Striking inspiration

Home decor

The most likely place for people to gain inspiration for their interior design is ‘social media or influencers’, with over a quarter (28%) of respondents saying this. Trailing closely behind was ‘TV shows about home improvements’ (26%), ‘home improvement stores’ (25%) and ‘friends and family’ (25%).

Diving deeper into social media, Instagram was the top platform in which people used to spark inspiration from, with 44% of people saying this, and in close second the next top platform was Facebook (43%), followed by YouTube (40%) and Pinterest (30%).

There were, of course, stark gender and age differences in the response to this question, 53% of 16–24-year-olds has got their home décor inspiration from TikTok, compared to only 10% of those over 55. On the other hand, Facebook was more popular with the over 55 age group (59%) than 16–24-year-olds (17%).

Changing Trends

Home décor trends may not be as fickle as fashion, but there are similarities in their cycles. Overall, 40% of respondents said their home décor had not changed recently, but only 16% of 16–24-year-olds said the same.

When asked how frequently they refresh the décor in their home with new purchases, the average response was every 16.3 months, and 43% of respondents said they do it ‘once a year’. The frequency vastly differed between age groups, with 16–24-year-olds saying an average of every 7.2 months, and over 55-year-olds saying averagely every 23.64 months.

