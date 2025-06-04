Currys drops limited edition tech support dad merch - just in time for Father's Day

Dad Tech Support Polo Shirt

Currys is celebrating the unsung heroes of household tech support this Father’s Day with a special ‘Tech Expert’ merch drop. Inspired by the signature look of Currys’ in-store tech pros, the range is a fashionable nod to every dad who’s ever replaced ink cartridges or recovered forgotten passwords.

Tech Champions

New research from Currys reveals that nearly two-thirds of Brits (62%) still turn to their dad for tech help. Londoners top the list, with 85% saying dad is their first port of call for digital dilemmas – compared to 47% in the East Midlands.

Dads appear to be in high demand, with nearly half (46%) of those still living at home saying they ask dad for tech help at least once a week, while one in ten (10%) admit to pestering him daily. Millennials are the biggest offenders, with one in five (20%) needing dad-based tech support every day – double that of Gen Z (10%).

Tech Expert Sliders

Even grown-up kids who’ve flown the nest can’t resists the tech hotline that is dad – with 12% stating they call a few times a week, and 5% reaching out every day.

The most common cries for help? Fixing Wi-Fi issues (55%), setting up a new phone or tablet (31%), troubleshooting streaming problems (31%), and recovering forgotten passwords (26%). Millennials once again top the forgetfulness chart, with more than a third (36%) needing password help.

Despite their all-important role, six in ten (61%) dads say their tech help goes unnoticed, with a measly 2% feeling genuinely appreciated for their services. Still, many take pride in their role: almost a third (31%) believe they’re the undisputed tech guru at home, and a quarter (25%) say they enjoy the praise they get for their tech wizardry. However, over a quarter (27%) of dads are a little fed up of repeating their catchphrase: “Turn it off and on again”.

Celebrate Dad: Tech Gear Galore

Tech Expert Mug

This Father’s Day, Currys is finally giving dads the recognition they deserve with an exclusive ‘Tech Expert’ merch line inspired by their own in-store pros. From caps, socks, sliders and mugs to polos printed with classic dad sayings like “On & Off,” “Unpaid Taxi Driver,” and “Dad Tech Support” - it’s got every tech-savvy dad covered.

This activity supports the suicide prevention charity, CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably), with all proceeds from the range going directly to the charity’s life-saving work.

If your dad’s more function than fashion, give him the gift of tech with Currys. From gardening gear and smartwatches to beard trimmers and beer dispensers, there’s plenty to choose from. Because nothing says 'Happy Father’s Day' like a gadget that makes his life easier.

The limited-edition merch collection, supporting CALM, is available now via currys.co.uk but be quick, because once it’s gone, it’s gone.