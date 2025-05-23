Data reveals where to save 50% on your BBQ essentials ahead of Bank Holiday

BBQ

With sunshine and the bank holiday weekend on the way, new research from Raisin UK has revealed where Brits can find the best value on BBQ essentials this May.The results show that Aldi is leading the way for savvy shoppers, costing a total of £15.20 for BBQ essentials.

From sausages to salads and buns to burgers, the research compares prices for a range of barbecue must haves across eight major supermarkets: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Lidl, Asda, Morrisons, Waitrose, and Marks & Spencer. The total shop varied significantly, with nearly £8 difference between the cheapest and most expensive basket.

BBQ Basket Totals:

Including sausages, beef burgers, chicken drumsticks, corn on the cob, brioche burger buns, coleslaw, cheddar slices, lettuce leaves, mixed leaf salad and potato salad.

Aldi: £15.20

Sainsbury’s: £15.65

Tesco: £15.68

Lidl: £15.87

Asda: £16.30

Morrisons: £16.58

Waitrose: £20.81

Marks & Spencer: £22.95

On the other end of the grill, premium grocers like Waitrose and Marks & Spencer stock more indulgent BBQ items, but at a significant cost. A full BBQ basket at M&S costs 50% more than Aldi, with the same staples ringing in at £22.95.

Kevin Mountford, savings expert and co-founder of Raisin UK, offers some money-saving tips for BBQ season.

“BBQs are a brilliant way to enjoy the outdoors and entertain family and friends, but the costs can quickly pile up especially if there are many mouths to feed. Always compare prices before you shop, as essentials like burgers, buns and salads can vary by as much as 50% between supermarkets.

“Supermarket own-brands have come a long way and are often just as tasty as premium alternatives at a fraction of the cost. Shopping at times when yellow sticker reductions are most common, such as early morning or late evening, can also uncover last-minute bargains perfect for same day BBQs.

Key BBQ Item Winners:

Sausages: Best prices at Sainsbury’s (£1.50) and Morrisons (£1.60)

Best prices at Sainsbury’s (£1.50) and Morrisons (£1.60) Beef Burgers (4 pack): Sainsbury’s offers the lowest price at £2.75, followed by Morrisons at £3.19.

Sainsbury’s offers the lowest price at £2.75, followed by Morrisons at £3.19. Chicken Drumsticks (1kg+): Lidl offers the lowest price at £1.99, with Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons close behind at £2.19

Lidl offers the lowest price at £1.99, with Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons close behind at £2.19 Coleslaw: Just £0.50 at Morrisons

Kevin continues by adding:

“Finally, make use of supermarket loyalty schemes, voucher codes and cashback apps for extra savings. A little planning goes a long way with a few smart swaps and savvy shopping, anyone can enjoy a fantastic BBQ without overspending.”