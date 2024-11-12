David Bowie: Get festive look with The Snowman Christmas Collection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New collection features David Bowie’s Iconic The Snowman™ scarf and brand-new Bowie Inspired Christmas jumper as well as other classic knitted pieces.

Wrap yourself in nostalgia this Christmas, in a new official winter collection from The World of The Snowman™, created under licence from Penguin Ventures (the licensing and consumer products team at Penguin Random House Children’s UK).

The collection features the legendary scarf and stylish Christmas jumper, worn by David Bowie himself during the introduction to The Snowman, when the film adaptation inspired by Raymond Briggs’ classic picture book was first broadcast in the US; a beautiful hand-finished blanket and a Christmas jumper featuring The Snowman’s heartwarming face.

The new winter range, all designed and produced in the UK, is now available on the notjust website. 50% of the proceeds from each sale, will be donated to Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, a charity of which author Raymond Briggs was a friend and patron, with notjust having already donated over £100,000 to other charities from their previous Christmas campaigns.

David Bowie - The Snowman scarf.

Leading this year’s festive collection is the brand new David Bowie inspired Christmas Jumper (£39.99). The chic Christmas knit, worn by the cultural icon in his own attic during the introduction to the magical film adaptation of The Snowman, when first broadcast in the US, features a subtle and stylish Fair Isle pattern in pastel colours. The design has been given a festive revamp with the inclusion of The Snowman weaved into the top line of patterning to provide the garment with an added festive cheer. Also returning is our classic cosy Christmas Jumper featuring the Snowman’s heartwarming face intricately knitted onto a blue and white snowscape background available in both kids (£29.99) and adult (£39.99) sizes. These warming yuletide sweaters, made in Manchester, are a testament to expert local craftsmanship, taking 45 minutes to weave the front and back sections, the sleeves are then hand-cut and the collar delicately attached to ensure a perfect fit, providing you with not just a garment, but a work of art.

To complete the Bowie look we have re-launched the legendary The Snowman Christmas Scarf (£19.99) worn by David Bowie. Following the overwhelming response last year this limited edition run will give any fans who missed out on getting their hands on this much coveted garment a second chance. For years, The Snowman fans searched for this garment, with David Bowie's son recently rediscovering the original scarf, and now you can don this iconic accessory, making you feel like a star during the winter festivities.

And to complete the Christmas collection, The Snowman Winter Blanket (£44.99) emblazoned with one of the most memorable scenes from the animation as the young boy James flies over a picturesque winter landscape hand-in-hand with The Snowman. This large, warming blanket is made from high-quality extra soft fabric, stitched in a jacquard weave for a cosy, breathable feel. Perfect for snuggling up on the sofa. The blanket is also suitable as a throw, rug or wall hanging to elevate the winter decor of any home.

50% of the proceeds from each sale, being £2.50 per jumper, £3.00 per blanket, and £1.00 per scarf, shall be given to St Barnabas Hospices (Sussex) Ltd (registered charity number 256789) trading as Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice, a charity of which Raymond Briggs was a friend and patron, to ensure we help make a difference.

The new David Bowie jumper in The Snowman Collection.

Mike Harding, founder of notjust said: “Introducing our brand-new The Snowman winter collection, just in time for the festive season! After last year's incredible response to our David Bowie-inspired scarf, we’re thrilled to unveil a new festive jumper, paying homage to the iconic jumper Bowie wore when he featured in the introduction to the beloved animation. This exclusive piece lets fans complete Bowie’s timeless holiday look, with profits going to charity.”

notjust is also selling new official jumpers celebrating Britain's most celebrated food brands including Marmite, Pot Noodle and Colman’s as well as continuing to sell past favourite jumpers such as the Greggs, David Attenbrr, Crypto, Lewis Capaldi, Louis Theroux, Vegan, Peaky Blinders, Nordic knits and others which start from £9.99 with every sale including a charitable donation. So Celebrate the best of Britain this festive season and pick up your knit at www.notjusclothing.co.uk