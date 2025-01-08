Discounts for Teachers: Icy blast sees Blue Monday travel searches start early on leading discount site

Snow in UK

The winter weather is inspiring UK workers to seek sunnier climes - searches for trips to Australia have risen by a massive 75% on savings site Discounts for Teachers in the last two weeks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large amounts of snowfall are expected across the UK in the coming days, with the South of England already taking a massive hit, hundreds of schools across the UK closing and travel disrupted in most areas. A ‘Polar Blast’ is expected this week, which is expected to see temperatures drop to -20 degrees overnight in some areas, according to the Met Office, so it’s no surprise people are seeking out some sun, says a spokesperson from the discount site.

“Our travel deals are always very popular and we partner with some of the leading brands to bring the biggest bargains to our members - the end of January is always busy but this year the holiday searches have started to rise even earlier,” says Discounts for Teachers CEO Storm Postlethwaite. "3.4 million people in the UK are eligible for the discounts on the site and there are some great travel deals on there - for example, members can get 75% of all flights with Flight Centre and up to £185 off their holidays with Virgin, with £60 off flights and £125 off package holidays."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blue Monday was the term given to the third Monday in the January by Sky Travel, and is known as a peak time of year for holiday searches.

Snow in UK park

Discounts for Teachers has been helping members save at big brands for years, and best of all, it is FREE to-join and FREE-to-use. The scheme connects anyone working in the education sector - cooks, cleaners, admin staff - to epic deals and discounts.