DPD and DHL lead the pack: A pre-Christmas guide to the best UK delivery websites

Approximately 25 million members of the public in the UK send parcels in the lead-up to Christmas, with around 45% of adults sending at least one parcel during the festive period for personal reasons like gift-giving.

As the Christmas rush begins, the ease of booking parcel deliveries becomes crucial for consumers and businesses alike. To help navigate this busy season, bespoke software development firm, Propel Tech, has analysed the websites of the UK’s top delivery companies to see which ones deliver the best online experience. From the number of clicks it takes to book a delivery to page loading speeds and app availability, the software specialists have given each platform an overall ‘usability’ score out of 10.

Coming out on top were DPD and DHL, both scoring an impressive 8/10 for their user-friendly designs, quick navigation, and efficient loading times. DPD, for example, allows users to complete a parcel quote in just four clicks while offering some of the fastest page load speeds for mobile and desktop users. DHL matched this performance with a seamless quote process and a highly responsive mobile experience.

Close behind were Parcel Force, EVRI, and FedEx, each scoring 7/10. While these platforms excelled in areas like mobile app availability and reliability, slight drawbacks—such as requiring more clicks to obtain a quote (Parcel Force and FedEx) or less intuitive navigation (FedEx)—prevented them from securing the top spot.

UPS and Yodel lagged with scores of 6/10, mainly due to more time-consuming processes and slower loading times compared to competitors. For instance, UPS required eight clicks to complete a quote, and while Yodel streamlined this to four clicks, its performance was let down by slightly longer page load speeds on mobile devices.

Here’s what the software testing team looked at:

Clicks to delivery quote: The fewer, the better. Companies like DPD, DHL, and EVRI hit the sweet spot with just four clicks.

Ease of use: A clear, intuitive interface earned high marks. FedEx fell short here, with the testers finding it more difficult to locate the quote section.

Page loading times: Mobile and desktop loading speeds were critical, with DHL and EVRI offering lightning-fast results.

Mobile app availability: All companies reviewed offer an app, a vital feature in today’s mobile-first world.

Iain MacFadyen, Test Manager at Propel Tech, says: “With record numbers of parcels expected to be sent this festive season, choosing the right delivery provider isn’t just about price or speed—it's about usability. DPD and DHL clearly understand that consumers value a simple, hassle-free online experience, especially during the holiday rush.

“Even the best delivery companies can’t afford to rest on their laurels. Technology evolves fast, and what’s top-notch today might be outdated tomorrow. Regular testing ensures websites and mobile apps remain efficient, reliable, and user-friendly—especially during critical periods like Christmas.”