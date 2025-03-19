Dreame launches the H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum in the UK with limited offer

Dreame H15 Pro

Dreame Technology proudly announces the launch of the H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum, its most advanced and powerful wet and dry vacuum to date.

With the introduction of its first AI Robotic Arm in a wet and dry vacuum, the H15 Pro is set to revolutionize the market, offering cutting-edge features that redefine home cleaning standards.

Cleaning edges and corners has never been easier. Equipped with the GapFree™ AI Descend Reach Robotic Arm, the H15 Pro eliminates the frustrating 2cm* gaps left by traditional vacuums, leaving 0 gaps* behind with literal triple edge coverage, tackling tricky dust along walls and edges without manual cleaning afterward.

Dual-edge brushes and the arm’s scraper work in tandem to leavenearly 0 water stains, protecting delicate floors while ensuring every speck of dirt is removed.

The H15 Pro’s upgraded TangleCut™ system eliminates hair tangles effortlessly, thanks to its durable comb teeth and resilient scrapers. Paired with fresh water rinsing during every pass, the brush stays spotless and tangle-free, making cleaning smoother than ever.

From wet spills to stubborn debris, the H15 Pro’s21,000Pa suction power delivers exceptional performance—even when fully reclined to180°. Designed to clean under furniture as low as14cm (5.5in), it tackles grease, sticky spills, and dust with ease, ensuring no corner is left untouched.

Effortless Self-Cleaning and Maintenance

The H15 Pro introduces the innovative ThermoTub™ Immersive 100°C (212°F)* Hot Water Brush Wash, which thoroughly cleans the brush with 240ml of hot water inside the base. With 98.3% more water flow than the previous generation, the vacuum ensures the brush and its interior are refreshed and ready for the next cleaning session.

Elevated Cleaning Experience

The H15 Pro boasts a 6 x 5,000m Ah battery pack, offering 60 minutes of run time in quiet mode. Conquer homes up to 400m² without recharging - a smooth and efficient cleaning experience from start to finish.

Meanwhile, the Glide Wheel™ power system uses smart algorithms on the two rear wheels, ensures effortless manoeuvrability. Whether moving forward or backward, cleaning feels light and easy, significantly reducing strain during use.

The H15 Pro also takes convenience to a new level with theDreamehome App, allowing users to adjust suction power and water flow based on floor types, schedule cleaning sessions tailored to their lifestyle, and receive real-time maintenance reminders for hassle-free upkeep.

Availability

The Dreame H15 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum will be available for purchase starting from 18th March at a price of £599. For the first 7 days, it will be offered through Dreame’s official website and Amazon for £499 with a £100 off early bird offer.