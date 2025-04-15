Driftwood Designs launches charming folding cottage cards – a card and a pretty ornament all in one!

'Awel y Môr'

Driftwood Designs announces the launch of their new folding cottage cards.

Whether it is a birthday, anniversary, thank you or apology, these charming cards will really make the recipient’s day and are bound to be on display long after they land on the doormat.

The adorable new cards arrive flat in the envelope, and the recipient can easily fold them up into picture-perfect, freestanding little cottages. Coming in two designs, both have chimneys, peep through windows and an opening door, meaning you can look inside at the fully illustrated interiors.

Lizzie Spikes, Driftwood Designs’ artist, studied fine art and sceneography at degree level. Part of that degree, and something she had a great passion for, was stage design. You can really feel her love for setting scenes in these little cottages that are packed with character and detail.

'Plas Bach'

The two designs are:

'Awel y Môr', which translates as 'Sea Breeze' and this little white cottage has a seaside theme with surfboards, pebbles and a resident seagull on the outside. Peek inside and there is a cute table with a vibrant vase of flowers, plus a cosy range with the kettle on and a cat absorbing the warmth, among many other cute details.

'Plas Bach' means small place and the beautiful fold out country cottage has an array of brightly coloured flowers, a blackbird and chickens scratching and pecking around the outside walls. Peek inside the card and find another blazing fireplace, a Welsh dresser and a small kitchen table with a rather inviting pot of tea on top.

Not only are the new folding cards attractive and charming, they have room on the base to write your personal message, whatever the occasion, and they are ecologically sound, being made in Wales from recycled card.

Driftwood Designs folding cottage cards

Such innovative greetings are also great value at just £4.00 each. Considering the recipient could actually use it as an ornament and keep it on their mantlepiece for a good long time, these truly are something special.

All products in the Driftwood Designs ranges beautifully incorporate the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes, whose passion is creating colourful illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more.

To browse the cards, go to driftwooddesigns.co.uk/product-category/cards/

For the full Driftwood Designs range go to: driftwooddesigns.co.uk/

Postage is free on all orders over £5.