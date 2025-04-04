Driftwood Designs launches new Moon Cycle design mug

Moon Cycle

Artist Lizzie Spike’s fascination with the moon is evident in many of her designs, with a stunning moon often an integral part of the image, whether the scene is depicting comfy cottages, woodland animals or seaside landscapes.

And her moon designs fly off the shelves. Indeed, the annual full moons calendar sold out in record time this year and is hugely popular with US customers, as well as in the UK.

Now Lizzie has been inspired to create a new moon chart depicting the various phases of the Moon as it progresses through its cycle. However, whereas previously she has designed the chart with seaside motifs, her latest beautiful illustration shows these phases in the setting of Welsh countryside, creating a seamless landscape of a little harbour village against a backdrop of rolling hills. The clear starlit sky, chimney smoke and muted whites and blues depict a winter scene lending itself perfectly to a warming cup of tea.

This is a great mug for selenophiles (moon lovers) who already know their waxing crescent from their waning gibbous. But equally fun for the novice looking to learn the names of the stages, which are labelled on the illustration.

At just £16, this mug is affordable and practical. Made of bone China, this large mug will hold 12oz or 330ml of your favourite beverage. Particularly perfect for you or a loved to enjoy a goodnight hot chocolate by moonlight.

Like all Driftwood Designs mugs, the Moon Cycles mug is designed by Lizzie in Aberystwyth and made in the UK.

This beautiful Moon Cycles design is also available as a greetings card to send your friends: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/the-moon-cycle-letterbox-greetings-card/