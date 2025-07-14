Driftwood Designs launches the first and only British-made Welsh language watch - Ein Oriawr a Rhifau Cymraeg

Lizzie Spikes

Driftwood Designs has launched its first ever watch. Designed in Wales by artist Lizzie Spikes it sports numbers written out in full, in the Welsh language. Produced in London, this is the first and only Welsh language watch that is British-made.

Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes’ passion is creating colourful illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. But she has never ventured into watches before!

Lizzie’s latest inspiration came to her earlier this year. She decided to design a wristwatch in the hope that by using it she and others could stop time checking on mobile phones and getting sucked into the 'scroll hole' of endless notifications!

The timepiece was designed to be vibrant, beautiful and legible without the call for reading glasses. The original design was inspired by the geometry of flowers and the desire to include the numbers in Welsh written form. The result is bright and colourful and does, indeed have both numbers and the corresponding Welsh words written on its face.

The watch comes with a coordinating, teal blue, real leather strap and a 2-year warranty. It has a reliable quartz movement and is water resistant to 3ATM (approx. 30 meters deep).

This new watch is not just a treat for the eye, it is also practical and reliable.

RRP: £60 with free UK packaging and postage. Supplies are limited so get your orders in quickly.

For more information go to: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/shop/products/welsh-numbers-watch/

Fans of Driftwood Designs, which has three shops in Wales, know that Lizzie is prolific and regularly launches new designs. These can be purchased as prints and cards, plus everyday household items, such as tea towels, chopping board, cushion covers and many, many more creations. Driftwood also regularly finds new mediums to showcase Lizzie’s beautiful illustrations, so the designs can be enjoyed in many different forms. The watch is the latest stunning development.

For the full Driftwood Designs range go to: https://driftwooddesigns.co.uk/ Postage is free on all orders over £5.

ABOUT DRIFTWOOD DESIGNS

Driftwood Designs incorporates the work of Welsh artist and illustrator Lizzie Spikes whose passion is creating illustrations that can be translated to homewares, cards, prints and so much more. This means her art can be incorporated into people’s everyday lives in the form of oven gloves, lamp shades, coasters, aprons and even clocks. Lizzie and her business partner Becky Barratt are both native to Wales and they have grown from a home-based business to three shops in Wales. They also they also have an online shop, which is figuratively packed to the rafters with beautiful, accessibly priced products.