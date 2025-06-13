Elevate your Father's Day with Picoso - the ultimate RTD for the summer season
Father’s Day has arrived and what better way to toast the occasion than with a refreshing and sophisticated beverage with a twist. Introducing Picoso, a brand new premium spicy soda brand that delivers on taste with a spicy kick. Uniting UK sourcing with the heat of habanero, Picoso utilises top chilli varieties to leave dads with a lasting tingle on their lips after each sip.
Whether he’s on a health or sobriety kick and would prefer a non-alcoholic option or is looking for a unique alternative to mix with his favourite spirits, Picoso is here to disrupt the traditional mixer market with its unmistakable craftsmanship.
Whilst Picoso Tropical Mango is a fruity option, cut with habanero from Mexico to bring that bold Latin American flavour, Picoso Zesty Lime is cut with scotch bonnet, sourced from the UK to deliver a refreshing citrus hit with a lasting warmth of heat, synonymous with Mexican beverages.
Striking the perfect balance between sweet and spicy, both flavours burst with vibrant taste and are best tried with the following serves:
Summer Rum Picoso
- White Rum (25 - 50ml)
- Chilled Tropical Mango cut with Habanero Picoso
- Slice of red chilli or lime
- Optional: Dash of grenadine to give a nice colour gradient
Summer Smokey Spicy Mezcalita - Recommended as an early evening cocktail
- Mezcal (25 - 50ml)
- Chilled Zesty Lime cut with Scotch Bonnet Picoso
- Slice of lime/red chilli or tajin rim
Spicy Margarita
- Tequila (30ml)
- Cointreau (60ml)
- Chilled Tropical Mango cut with Habanero Picoso
- Slice of lime or salt rim
For the great taste of a spicy cocktail or mocktail without the hassle, try:
Zesty Lime cut with Scotch Bonnet Picoso
- Delicious poured over ice with a slice of red chilli or tajin rim
Tropical Mango cut with Habanero Picoso
- Delicious poured over ice with a slice of chilli or lime
Picoso is available for purchase at www.picosodrinks.com (RRP: £15 for 6x 250ML cans) and champion of independent produce, DELLI (RRP: £3.10 per 250ML can) as well as in SELFRIDGES on Oxford Street.