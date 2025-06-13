Elevate your Father's Day with Picoso - the ultimate RTD for the summer season

Picoso Zesty Lime

A must-have for any discerning dad’s drinks cabinet, Picoso arrives in two fiery flavours: Zesty Lime and Tropical Mango to delight every dad’s palate

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father’s Day has arrived and what better way to toast the occasion than with a refreshing and sophisticated beverage with a twist. Introducing Picoso, a brand new premium spicy soda brand that delivers on taste with a spicy kick. Uniting UK sourcing with the heat of habanero, Picoso utilises top chilli varieties to leave dads with a lasting tingle on their lips after each sip.

Whether he’s on a health or sobriety kick and would prefer a non-alcoholic option or is looking for a unique alternative to mix with his favourite spirits, Picoso is here to disrupt the traditional mixer market with its unmistakable craftsmanship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Picoso Tropical Mango is a fruity option, cut with habanero from Mexico to bring that bold Latin American flavour, Picoso Zesty Lime is cut with scotch bonnet, sourced from the UK to deliver a refreshing citrus hit with a lasting warmth of heat, synonymous with Mexican beverages.

Summer Rum Picoso

Striking the perfect balance between sweet and spicy, both flavours burst with vibrant taste and are best tried with the following serves:

Summer Rum Picoso

White Rum (25 - 50ml)

Chilled Tropical Mango cut with Habanero Picoso

Slice of red chilli or lime

Optional: Dash of grenadine to give a nice colour gradient

Summer Smokey Spicy Mezcalita - Recommended as an early evening cocktail

Picoso Spicy Margarita

Mezcal (25 - 50ml)

Chilled Zesty Lime cut with Scotch Bonnet Picoso

Slice of lime/red chilli or tajin rim

Spicy Margarita

Tequila (30ml)

Cointreau (60ml)

Chilled Tropical Mango cut with Habanero Picoso

Slice of lime or salt rim

For the great taste of a spicy cocktail or mocktail without the hassle, try:

Zesty Lime cut with Scotch Bonnet Picoso

Delicious poured over ice with a slice of red chilli or tajin rim

Tropical Mango cut with Habanero Picoso

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delicious poured over ice with a slice of chilli or lime

Picoso is available for purchase at www.picosodrinks.com (RRP: £15 for 6x 250ML cans) and champion of independent produce, DELLI (RRP: £3.10 per 250ML can) as well as in SELFRIDGES on Oxford Street.