Expert reveals how you can transform your home with Pantone’s Colour of the Year - Mocha Mousse

Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2025, the luxurious, brown Mocha Mousse, is already taking the world by storm having been spotted on the red carpet thanks to celebrities such as Rita Ora.

Pantone’s Colour of the Year for 2025 is the colour du jour, having been selected by the design community and colour enthusiasts, so expect Mocha Mousse to take over the home and fashion world in 2025.

If you want to be ahead of the curve and add a splash of this earthy hue to your home, one design expert shares her top tips and advice for incorporating the bold shade into your home decor. Chloe Dacosta, Design Manager at Blinds 2go, said: “Pantone’s choice for colour of the year is a beautiful, versatile colour that speaks to the growing desire to feel grounded and refined.

“This colour captures the perfect balance between warmth and sophistication, making it the ideal shade as we head into Christmas and the New Year. Mocha Mousse can be used either as a bold statement or as a subtle backdrop.

Avalon Coffee Bean Roller Blind

“This rich, earthy tone will bring a sense of warmth and elegance to any interior. Incorporating blinds and curtains in this tone will not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of any room but also promote a feeling of comfort and sophistication allowing homeowners to create a room that feels both modern and inviting. With Christmas and the New Year on the horizon, our gorgeous collection of made to measure brown Curtains and Roman Blinds will add indulgence and charm at every turn, with no hassle.”

Alva Espresso Curtains from £15.88: In a rich indulgent brown, these curtains can be paired with light walls or blend in seamlessly with tonal coloured and wooden furniture.

Avalon Coffee Bean Roller Blind from £6.08: Wake up any room in an instant with the calming and ambient tones of coffee. This blind will create a relaxing atmosphere in any room and goes with almost all décor too.

Perfect FIT Sorrento Blackout Mocha Roller Blind from £18.28: Give your home a contemporary, earthy and warm quality to any space. This blind fits perfectly in any room with boucle cushions, rattan furniture and terracotta tones.

Velvet Stone Curtains

Velvet Stone Curtains from £20.56: This sumptuous minky brown colour curtain is made of a soft, luxurious heavy fabric with a two-tone sheen that lends an elegance and refinement to your home. They’re perfect for a bedroom or lounge as they create a cosy space perfect for relaxing.

For more information on Blinds 2go, visit: https://www.blinds-2go.co.uk/ and for more information on Curtains 2go, visit: https://www.curtains-2go.co.uk/