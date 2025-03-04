Expert reveals the coffee machine 'red flags' that can result in 'serious harm'

The Philips LatteGo can help ward off coffee red flags.

Your coffee machine could be harbouring dangerous levels of mould and bacteria, an industry expert has warned.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These microorganisms can lie hidden in the hard-to-clean tubes that dispense and froth milk.

Often difficult to remove, they provide a perfect breeding ground for harmful bacteria to multiply - which not only impacts the taste of your coffee - but presents a serious health risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the experts in coffee at Philips have revealed the signs you should look out for.

These include bad-tasting brews as a result of a build-up of milk residue going rancid and slow coffee dispensing due to clogged pipes.

These can not only pose a health risk - but can also result in long-lasting damage to your machine.

Lizzie Lee, Head of Marketing and in-house coffee expert at Philips, says: “While it may feel like a chore, neglecting to clean your coffee machine can cause more harm than you realise. Milk residue left in the tubes can encourage mould growth and harbour dangerous bacteria like E. coli, potentially leading to food poisoning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to watch for signs like excessive steam, less coffee being brewed or a lengthy preparation time - these are all red flags that your machine needs a good clean.

“Opting for a product with self-cleaning features or easy-to-clean parts can not only save the hassle but also your money in the long run. Neglecting to clean your machine will lead to residue build-up, reducing its performance and causing clogs, which can rack up a big repair bill.

“The Philips LatteGo milk system has just two parts and no tubes, making it easy to detach and clean in under 10 seconds under the tap or in the dishwasher. At the touch of a button, you can create barista-quality coffee, even with plant-based alternatives.