Expert reveals the common ingredient that can supercharge your post-gym shake

A coffee pro has spilt the beans on why adding a shot of espresso to your pre-workout shake could be a game changer.

Dubbed the ‘proffee’ by users on TikTok, this latest wellness craze is brewing up a storm both online and the high street, with over 46,000 videos of gym-goers sharing their go-to caffeine-and-protein fix.

Lizzie Lee, Philips' in-house coffee expert, has explained why blending your daily espresso with a scoop of protein isn’t just delicious, it’s perfect for an energy boost, focus and recovery.

“Espresso pairs beautifully with chocolate or vanilla protein powder”, she explains, “but the mix isn’t just about flavour, it’s a practical way to support both energy and recovery as part of an active lifestyle.

“The caffeine in espresso can help to improve alertness and focus, while your protein shake supports muscle recovery and nutrition. It’s a delicious, functional drink that gives you the energy boost you need post-workout, or just to power through a busy day.”

“The simple blend of espresso and protein can be a convenient, tasty addition to your wellness routine whether you’re heading to work, finishing a workout or juggling a hectic schedule.”

“For the perfect cafe-style finish, freeze your espresso into ice cubes ahead of time – then blend them straight into your shake for a cool, creamy drink that tastes just like a high-street iced latte, but with all the protein-packed benefits.”

