Expert shares surprising tip on how to keep your home cool

Blinds 2go's TotalShade blinds can help regulate the heat in your bedroom.

Opening your windows is the knee jerk reaction to hot weather, but one expert explains why that might be the worst thing to do in a heatwave.

Leah Aspinall, Head of Design at Blinds 2go said: “When the sun is beating down, our natural reaction is to open the windows and let as much fresh air in as possible. But don’t! The best thing you can do for your home in the heat is to stop the sunlight from getting inside.

“Our TotalShade blinds can help to block and reflect the sun’s rays, preventing any external heat from entering your home. Closing your blinds is especially beneficial to any south-facing rooms and your bedroom – which will result in a better sleep during humid nights.”

Blinds 2go’s innovative TotalShade Blackout Pleated Blinds are the ideal solution to surviving the scorching sun. Though closing blinds may seem unnatural during soaring temperatures, Blinds 2go’s TotalShade range keeps the heat out in the summer and in during the winter thanks to the aluminium-lined honeycomb pockets that make up the fabric of the blind, creating a thermal barrier at your window.

When asked about keeping our children’s rooms cooler in particular, Leah added: “Keeping children’s bedrooms cool during a heatwave is essential, and if the light creeps in then conditions can become unbearable. TotalShade is perfect for your child’s bedroom, helping to keep kids cool, the room dark and – most importantly – ensuring parents get a good night’s sleep!”

Thanks to the blind’s incredible blackout, noise reduction and thermal features, your little ones can enjoy uninterrupted sleep all summer long.

Other unusual tips to keep your home cool in a heatwave include:

Putting a box of ice cubs in front of your fan to create an A/C effect

Freezing a ‘hot water bottle’ to use as a cooling agent, particularly on the evenings

Avoid cooking lengthy meals such as roast dinners, which can heat your kitchen up

Keep lights off in the day, as bulbs can surprisingly give off heat too

Sleep downstairs if it’s getting too warm – as heat rises, your bedroom is probably the hottest place in the house!

Don’t be put off when a heatwave is nearly here too. When fitted inside a recess, TotalShade features a simple drill-free spring tension fitting system, so it can be installed in moments with no DIY too. It couldn’t be quicker!

Blinds 2go’s light blocking and energy saving DuoShade fabric is housed in a fully enclosed frame system, making it the most complete Blackout Blind in the company’s collection.

Available in a range of crisp contemporary colours, these sleek, smart, and exceptionally practical Blackout Pleated Blinds are the complete package.

To find out more about Blinds 2go TotalShade blinds, click here.